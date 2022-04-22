Bear Witness Release New Single & Video For 'Thorn In My Side'





The video has an off-the-showroom-floor feel to it, created by the duo's alius 'Jacobe Lando', it features shots overlaid with watermarks, film notes and viewfinders to give the impression you are behind the camera. It is an incredibly simple, yet wonderfully stylish visual accompaniment to the song. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brighton based Modern Electronic Rock duo Bear Witness release insatiable new track 'Thorn In My Side' on 15th April. Influences include Bring Me The Horizon, Highly Suspect and Frank Ocean.'Thorn In My Side' comes at an exciting time for the group, following a BBC collaboration; an Introducing Live set; multiple blog and radio features (including 16 Introducing plays) and recent shows at The Camden Assembly.Additionally, they are current semi-finalists in the Isle of Wight Festival's New Blood competition.Working again with GRAMMY nominated producer Joel Hamilton (The Black Keys, Highly Suspect) and GRAMMY winning mastering engineer Adam Ayan, the band have harnessed a rough-and-raw hard rock edge and paired it with the sampled beats and soft synths of alt-R'n'B in this electrifying single. 'Thorn In My Side' is a track of polar dimensions, moving from swaggering hard rock to soulful ambience with immeasurable ease. A mix of loud and quiet, dark and light, lust and emotion; it is a track of extremes that showcases Bear Witness' innate skill at smashing genres together that shouldn't work, but just seem to. This song will have you hooked from the first listen.Lyrically Matt explores notions of emotional unrest. The line 'I'm not feeling myself, but I seem to be well' is of harrowingly relatable honesty and a true highlight.The video has an off-the-showroom-floor feel to it, created by the duo's alius 'Jacobe Lando', it features shots overlaid with watermarks, film notes and viewfinders to give the impression you are behind the camera. It is an incredibly simple, yet wonderfully stylish visual accompaniment to the song.



