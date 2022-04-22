Grammy-Winners Mastodon Release 'Peace And Tranquility' Lyric Video





#Sep 23-25 Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY Award winners Mastodon release a new lyric video for "Peace And Tranquility" from their globally acclaimed album HUSHED AND GRIM. Lysergically-laced visual was directed by Lorenzo Diego Carrera that reveal animated images that match the ebb and flow of the 5:55 minute cinematic roller-coaster ride.As previously announced, Mastodon return to the road for the second leg of their acclaimed co-headline tour with Opeth this Spring. The North American jaunt resumes on April 21 at Place Bell in Montreal, QC, stops in major markets coast-to-coast, and comes to a close on May 14 at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA. Tickets are on sale now.HUSHED AND GRIM was recorded just outside their hometown of Atlanta over the past year and produced by David Bottrill (Tool, Rush, Muse, Peter Gabriel) Their most ambitious body of work to date, the 15 disparate tracks cover a wide confluence of textures that include rock, psychedelia, punk, metal, alternative, and prog interwoven by their innately expressive musical interplay of these virtuosic musicians.An atmospheric canvas of very real of loss, loneliness, and longing permeates through the trio of cathartic vocals as they musically say goodbye to old friend, confidant, and longtime manager the late Nick John. Always pushing their creative process to greater expanse, the ever-evolving music of Mastodon cannot fit into any simple, single style or category. This is Mastodon music. Click here to view and share their mindset behind this 15-song body of work. Watch the new lyric video here:MASTODON TOUR DATES# Indicates newly added Headline show with support from KhemmisApr 21 - Montreal, QC - - Place BellApr 22 - Toronto, ON - - Queen Elizabeth TheatreApr 23 - Cleveland, OH - The AgoraApr 24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AEApr 26 - Philadelphia, PA - The MetApr 28 - Chicago, IL - - RivieraApr 29 - Detroit, MI - - The MasonicApr 30 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles BallroomMay 01 - St. Paul, MN - - The MythMay 03 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU PlaceMay 04 - Calgary, AB - - Grey Eagle Events CentreMay 05 - Edmonton, AB - EDM Expo CenterMay 07 - Vancouver, BC - Thunderbird Sports CentreMay 08 - Seattle, WA - - Paramount TheaterMay 09 - Portland, OR - - Keller AuditoriumMay 11 - Riverside, CA - - Municipal Auditorium# May 12 Reno, NV - - Grand Sierra Resort# May 13 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues# May 14 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North ParkJune 01 - Leipzig, Germany - ParkbuehneJune 02 - Gdansk, Poland - Mystic FestivalJune 04 - Nürburgring Rock, Germany Am RingJune 05 - Nürburgring Rock, Germany Im ParkJune 07 - Paris, France - - Salle PleyelJune 09 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13June 11 - Donington Park, UK - Download FestivalJune 13 - Dortmund, Germany - FZWJune 14 - Bremen, Germany - Pier 2June 16 - Dessel, Belgium - GraspopJune 17 - Clisson, France - HellfestJune 18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - CopenhellJune 20 - Gothenburg, Sweden - PustervikJune 21 - Malmo, Sweden - KBJune 23 - Oslo, Norway - - Tons of RockJune 26 - Verona Rock, Italy - The CastleJune 27 - Vienna, Austria - Open Air HeldJune 28 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture FactoryJuly 01 - Lisbon, Portugal - VOA Heavy Rock FestivalJuly 02 - Vivero, Spain - - Resurrection Festival#Sep 22-25 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival#Sep 23-25 Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest.



