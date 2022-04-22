Grammy-Winners Mastodon Release 'Peace And Tranquility' Lyric Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY Award winners Mastodon release a new lyric video for "Peace And Tranquility" from their globally acclaimed album HUSHED AND GRIM. Lysergically-laced visual was directed by LorenzoDiego Carrera that reveal animated images that match the ebb and flow of the 5:55 minute cinematic roller-coaster ride.
As previously announced, Mastodon return to the road for the second leg of their acclaimed co-headline tour with Opeth this Spring. The North American jaunt resumes on April 21 at Place Bell in Montreal, QC, stops in major markets coast-to-coast, and comes to a close on May 14 at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA. Tickets are on sale now.
HUSHED AND GRIM was recorded just outside their hometown of Atlanta over the past year and produced by David Bottrill (Tool, Rush, Muse, Peter Gabriel) Their most ambitious body of work to date, the 15 disparate tracks cover a wide confluence of textures that include rock, psychedelia, punk, metal, alternative, and prog interwoven by their innately expressive musical interplay of these virtuosic musicians.
An atmospheric canvas of very real of loss, loneliness, and longing permeates through the trio of cathartic vocals as they musically say goodbye to old friend, confidant, and longtime manager the late Nick John. Always pushing their creative process to greater expanse, the ever-evolving music of Mastodon cannot fit into any simple, single style or category. This is Mastodon music. Click here to view and share their mindset behind this 15-song body of work. Watch the new lyric video here:
MASTODON TOUR DATES
# Indicates newly added Headline show with support from Khemmis
Apr 21 - Montreal, QC - - Place Bell
Apr 22 - Toronto, ON - - QueenElizabeth Theatre
Apr 23 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
Apr 24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Apr 26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Apr 28 - Chicago, IL - - Riviera
Apr 29 - Detroit, MI - - The Masonic
Apr 30 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
May 01 - St. Paul, MN - - The Myth
May 03 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
May 04 - Calgary, AB - - Grey Eagle Events Centre
May 05 - Edmonton, AB - EDM Expo Center
May 07 - Vancouver, BC - Thunderbird Sports Centre
May 08 - Seattle, WA - - Paramount Theater
May 09 - Portland, OR - - Keller Auditorium
May 11 - Riverside, CA - - Municipal Auditorium
# May 12 Reno, NV - - Grand Sierra Resort
# May 13 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
# May 14 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
June 01 - Leipzig, Germany - Parkbuehne
June 02 - Gdansk, Poland - Mystic Festival
June 04 - Nürburgring Rock, Germany Am Ring
June 05 - Nürburgring Rock, Germany Im Park
June 07 - Paris, France - - Salle Pleyel
June 09 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13
June 11 - Donington Park, UK - Download Festival
June 13 - Dortmund, Germany - FZW
June 14 - Bremen, Germany - Pier 2
June 16 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
June 17 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
June 18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
June 20 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
June 21 - Malmo, Sweden - KB
June 23 - Oslo, Norway - - Tons of Rock
June 26 - Verona Rock, Italy - The Castle
June 27 - Vienna, Austria - Open Air Held
June 28 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory
July 01 - Lisbon, Portugal - VOA Heavy Rock Festival
July 02 - Vivero, Spain - - Resurrection Festival
#Sep 22-25 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival
#Sep 23-25 Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest.