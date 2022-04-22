Mckenna Grace Releases 'You Ruined Nirvana'



Mckenna Grace's music is known for its dreamy pop sound. With dramatic instrumentals and emotional vocals, it focuses on heartbreak, friendship and the hardships that accompany coming of age as a teen. Since the release of "Haunted House" in November, which NPR New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer/ songwriter/ actress Mckenna Grace has released her third single, "You Ruined Nirvana."The artist, well-known for her acting work, recently as the star of Sony's blockbuster GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE, previously released the singles "Haunted House," which landed the end credits title for the aforementioned Ghostbusters, followed by the stark piano ballad "Do All My Friends Hate Me?" an introspective turn that revealed some of the singer's insecurities."You Ruined Nirvana" marks a mature, edgy turn for Grace who had fun expressing her fierce side with the song; music listeners can yell along with. As with all her songs, Grace wrote the lyrics, collaborating this time with Cody Tarpleyy (Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Cyrus) and Rachel Kanner (Katy Perry, Maggie Lindemann). With a funky pop/rock sound, it references bands like Green Day and Arctic Monkeys, along with, of course, Nirvana. Grace co-directed the music video with Gus Black (Phoebe Bridgers, Lizzy McAlpine), creating a look inspired by the likes of Green Day and Blink-182. The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.Of "You Ruined Nirvana," Grace says "It's about when you can't listen to a certain song or artist without thinking of someone, or without being brought back to a certain memory. I wrote it as a story about a girl and guy breaking up, but for me it's just about messing up a favorite song. With the video, I really wanted to make something that felt fun like a 90s/early 2000s music video. Like a music video that the bands who inspired the song would've made."An acclaimed actress, Grace is currently in production on "Handmaid's Tale," in which she plays young wife Mrs. Keyes; a memorable role which garnered her an Emmy nomination for Guest Actor in a Drama last season. In fact, she is the youngest nominee in any Guest Actor category.Mckenna Grace's music is known for its dreamy pop sound. With dramatic instrumentals and emotional vocals, it focuses on heartbreak, friendship and the hardships that accompany coming of age as a teen. Since the release of "Haunted House" in November, which NPR Music called a "stunning debut," Grace's songs have garnered over 14 million streams and, perhaps even more remarkably, over 300,000 Shazams.



