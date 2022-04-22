Hazel English Shares Title Track From 'Summer Nights' EP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Australian-born, LA-based musician Hazel English has announced the release of her newest EP, Summer Nights, out June 17th, 2022. The EP is in collaboration and produced with Jackson Phillips (Day Wave) and she describes the songs as a series of interlinking narratives that make up one bigger story.



English has also released the title track, a breezy and upbeat single which English describes as "a song about the intoxicating feeling of developing a crush on someone. I thought it would be interesting to explore the buildup of tension sonically because to me, the anticipation is the best part."



Hazel English previously released "Nine Stories" at the end of 2021, her first single since her 2020 debut album WAKE UP. The track, full of blissed out jangly guitars and airy vocals and simple, pulsing beats creates an idyllic swirling teenage dream. It's accompanied by a self-directed official video.



Hazel English's brilliant and bold debut album WAKE UP technically-speaking was only released in 2020, but her story has grown in the hearts and minds for much longer. It was 2016 when her breakthrough single 'Never Going Home' shimmered into being with an unstoppable magic that's seen it being listened to over a mind-boggling amount of times.



An EP followed, then that by another (compiled into 2018's 'Never Going Home/'Just Give In' double EP), which consolidated Hazel with status as one of the most talked-about new indie-pop artists around. The whole thing was produced by indie sensation Jackson Phillips (Day Wave) after a chance encounter at a Bay Area book store blossomed into a creative collaboration of pure synchronicity.



After exploring collaborations both with songwriters and producers on WAKE UP (produced by Ben H Allen and Justin Raisen), Hazel and Jackson -both by now transplanted to from Oakland to Los Angeles- reconnected once again during the pandemic's localizing parameters and began collaborating, sending ideas back and forth to their neighbor amidst peak lockdown.



"Jackson and I have such a great flow when it comes to working on music that it was easy to essentially pick up where we had left off. Our process together is very quick and fun, no second guessing," recalls Hazel of their rekindled creativity.

"I also think the pandemic and time at home got me thinking a lot about my past and remembering high school experiences and those kinds of feelings that were so vivid at that time. So I found myself writing lyrics that were inspired by some of those experiences and then I kind of created a whole new story out of it."



