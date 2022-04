2022 Latin American Music Awards: See The List Of Winners

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Over 20 artists reunited for a special performance dedicated to Ukraine at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards.The Black Eyed Peas, along with a number of Latin artists, opened the Latin AMAs with a bilingual rendition of their song, "Where Is the Love?" ("Dónde Está el Amor") during Thursday's telecast live from Las Vegas. The heartfelt moment also included Ukrainian pop and R&B singer NK (Nastya Kamenskykh), who kicked off the song in Spanish alongside Ozuna.will.i.am, apl.de.ap, and Taboo and singer J. Rey Soul were at the center of the stage surrounded by singers like CNCO, Prince Royce, Sofia Reyes, Chiquis, Farruko and many more, as they belted out a Spanglish version of the politically-tinged track.United in their message of love, everyone involved wore white for the performance, with NK holding the Ukraine flag.Here is the complete list of 2022 winners:Artist of the year: Karol New artist of the year: María BecerraSong of the year: Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"Album of the year: Karol G, "KG0516″Favorite female artist: Karol Favorite male artist: Bad BunnyFavorite duo or group: AventuraFavorite pop artist: Selena GomezFavorite pop album: CNCO, "Déjà Vu"Favorite pop song: Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers, "Pareja Del Año"Favorite solo artist — regional Mexican: Christian NodalFavorite duo or group — regional Mexican: Grupo FirmeFavorite album — regional Mexican: Christian Nodal, " Ahora Favorite song — regional Mexican: Gera MX and Christian Nodal, " Botella Tras Botella Favorite urban artist: Karol Favorite urban album: Karol G, "KG0516″Favorite urban song: Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"Favorite tropical artist: Romeo SantosFavorite tropical album: El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, "En Cuarentena"Favorite tropical song: Aventura and Bad Bunny, "Volví"Favorite crossover artist: The WeekndCollaboration of the year: Karol G and Mariah Angeliq, " El Makinon Viral song of the year: Nio Garcia, J Balvin and Bad Bunny, "AM"Tour of the year: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky MartinFavorite video: Anitta, " Girl From Rio Favorite social artist: Pabllo Vittar.