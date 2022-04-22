Cause Da Ruckus With Wu-Tang Clan Items In Fortnite





Make an entrance dropping onto the Island. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of the most influential hip-hop groups of all time, Wu-Tang Clan brings a style revolution to the Fortnite Island. Starting April 23, 2022, at 8 PM ET, get back in the game and see a variety of Wu Wear items in the Item Shop, including new Outfits, Back Blings, Pickaxes, and more. And to commemorate this drop in Fortnite, Wu-Tang is dropping a full capsule of Fortnite x Wu-Tang gear (including physical versions of in-game looks)!Unique Look: Wu Wear Items in FortniteThe Wu Wear items include two Outfits and matching accessories for each. If you want to let your hair show, each Outfit has the No Cap Style you can switch to.Fortnite Wu-Tang Clan Throwback BG Outfit and ItemsMatching the Throwback BG Outfit are the WUWEAR Worldwide Back Bling (included with the Outfit) and the Neck Protector Pickaxe. The Back Bling is reactive to music, and the Pickaxe is reactive to hits. Both come with the Ruckus Red alt Style.Fortnite Wu-Tang Clan B.R.I.T.E. Outfit and ItemsMatching the B.R.I.T.E. Outfit are the Wu-Tang Represent Back Bling (included with the Outfit) and the Triumphant Tagger Pickaxe. The Back Bling is reactive to music, and the Pickaxe creates a trail of paint when you swing it. Both come with the Ruckus Red alt Style.Fortnite Shimmy Surfer Glider, Wu Wrap, and Wu-Tang is Forever EmoteThe following items will also be available:Shimmy Surfer Glider: It's nothing to mess with. (Comes with the Ruckus Red alt Style).Wu Wrap: No mistaking it.Wu-Tang is Forever Emote: Put your hands up.The Wu-Tang is Forever Emote in action:Emoticon, Loading Screen, Spray, and BannerThe Throwback BG Outfit (+ WUWEAR Worldwide Back Bling) and B.R.I.T.E. Outfit (+ Wu-Tang Represent Back Bling) are available individually or together in the Wu Wear Bundle. This bundle additionally includes the Wu-Tang Hands Emoticon and Wu-Tang Style Loading Screen.The Neck Protector Pickaxe, Triumphant Tagger Pickaxe, Shimmy Surfer Glider, Wu Wrap, and Wu-Tang is Forever Emote are available individually or together in the Wu Wear Gear Bundle. This bundle additionally includes the Wu Boom Box Spray and a Wu-Tang Clan Banner.Make an entrance dropping onto the Island.



