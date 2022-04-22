Knockout Bash Event Begins In Rocket League On April 27, 2022





The content featured in Knockout Bash is:

The Debut of Knockout - In the new Knockout LTM, 8 players must knock each other off platforms or into Hazards until one player is left standing. Knockout has no balls or goals, a Rocket League first, and features new mechanics like Attack, Block, Grab, and more to master.

New Event Challenges -

Golden Gift Baskets -



Twitch viewers will also be able to receive the Bob's Ramen Player Banner Twitch Drop by watching select Rocket League streamers when the event begins.

Knockout Bash will be live in Rocket League from April 27 until May 10 and assets can be downloaded now.



Winner or nominee of more than 150 "Game of the Year" awards, Rocket League is one of the most critically acclaimed sports games of our generation. Rocket League is a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition. Available on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Epic Games Store, Rocket League includes nearly endless customization possibilities, online Ranks and Competitive Tournaments, a fully featured offline season mode, multiple game types, casual and competitive online matches, and special "Mutators" that let you change the rules entirely.

