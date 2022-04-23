

Dance Dance, by talented music artist Alin Dragu has made it to the list of top 20 songs in the world. The exciting new song debuted with a colourful music video on YouTube and found its way into the top 20 list, barely six weeks after its release.

Made with groovy beats and exciting lyrics that call on listeners to shake their bodies to the tune's hypnotic rhythms, Dance Dance is the latest addition to Dragu's impressive musical collection which includes other hit songs like Hai Sa Bem, Barfesc Babele, and Danseaza. Currently sitting at number 18 in the top 150 world charts, the latest song by Alin Dragu also occupies the number 73 spot in the top 200 world charts, as well as the number 40 in the top 100 world charts.

Made for the dance floor, the electrifying tune appears to be making waves in Europe as it currently holds the number 14 spot in Greece, and the number 10 spot on the list of top 40 songs in Italy, as well as in over 60 other countries.

Alin Dragu has expressed his joy and gratitude for the positive reaction that the song is receiving from music lovers all over the world.

"I'm deeply elated to get such an overwhelming response to Dance Dance. As an artist, nothing gives me more joy than to see that fans understand and appreciate the effort put into creating my art."

Dance Dance is currently blasting on radio airplay in more than 140 countries so far and is expected to top more charts as more listeners discover the brilliant rhythm.




