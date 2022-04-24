Henry Chadwick Unveils Video For 'Mind's Eye'





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) An indie-pop laced single and video from Henry Chadwick titled "Mind's Eye" from his new album We All Start Again, out now via Swoon City Music.From charting on the Hype Machine and Indie Shuffle charts, to Guest at Home being deemed a must-have record for your Summer via Rolling Stone Magazine and Time Magazine, he has also been garnering love from the likes of Paste, Grimy Goods, Huffington Post, Impose, Fader, Sofar Sounds, and countless others that have fallen in love with his dreamy music.Henry draws influences as much from music of the past (The Beatles, The Kinks, T-Rex, Nirvana, David Bowie etc.,) and from current artists who keep pushing forward stylistically and sonically. Henry makes catchy, thoughtful and usually energetic music with a unique perspective, edge and charm, and is often compared to The Strokes and Mac DeMarco.Henry was raised in a studio environment, his father being an engineer who worked out of Cherokee studios in Hollywood through the 1980's and continued to record in his home studio in the Santa Cruz Mountains moving in 1989 to raise a family. Henry has been playing in bands and learning how to record music since he was a youngster. He also spends time playing drums in the touring roots-rock band, The Coffis Brothers and fronted the band My Stupid Brother. Listen to the album here:



