Clouzine International Electronic Music Awards 2022 powered by SES Team Accepts Submissions

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 6th Clouzine International Electronic Music Awards is an international music competition initiated by Clouzine Magazine, an Online Music Magazine covering numerous genres such as Electronic, World, Experimental and Independent. Published by Billboard charted team. Anything unique welcome; whatever the genre. Clouzine gives chance to newer/unknown artists with qualifications. Clouzine International Electronic Music Awards is genre-specific and it's for Independent Electronic Music artists.



Submissions: https://jotform.com/203132251044337

Closing Date: May 15, 2022



Clouzine tries to represent and promote all your achievements on our websites, blogs and social media. Clouzine does not limit the submissions to new works only. Any of your works from any year is eligible. So keep this in mind.





Decisions will be made by our Billboard charted team of Clouzine plus some European journalists (they listen to submitted material without being informed about the artist, so only the music counts).



Winners get high rez printable digital award certificates sent to their email addresses.



You may check that on our Facebook sites:

https://www.facebook.com/ClouzineMusicAwards/

https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/



Entered submissions who were not featured before, get a slot for an interview in one of coming issues of Clouzine Magazine.



Maybe your work gets now the recognition that it had already deserved. Wishing all the best to our alums and all artists who submitted their awesome works.



