The Best Bar Songs You'll Hear at the End of the Night

No 1: Don't Stop Believin' - Journey

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Everyone loves a good night out. You've had a great night out, there's been dancing, drinking and making merry. You've won your bet on your favourite sports team and the evening is drawing in. There's always a great song to finish it all off properly. It can take a long time for a song to earn the reputation as a bar classic, but when they reach that status, it is then a song that inspires, singing, whooping, cheering and excitement. Here we look at the very best end of the night bar songs ever.

What a classic tune - and one that everyone knows the words to (or thinks they do!). This is one that will inspire many a drunkard to shout along the lyrics to. If there is any one song that can make anyone - women and men alike, put down their drinks, close their eyes and partake in a few Westlife inspired air-grabs, then it's this one. No one is ever going to stop believing in this tune to get the spirit soaring.

No 2: Livin' on a Prayer - Bon Jovi

Nothing can inspire those vocal cords and head swinging quite like a Bon Jovi tune - with Livin' on a Prayer being the best of them all. Everyone knows Tommy used to work on the docks - and pretty much everyone is halfway there when they hear the song Livin' on a Prayer. Let's face it, 80s rock is favoured by everyone. There is never anything quite like it for getting everyone swinging their arms around air-guitar esque. This is every bit as bar-friendly and inspiring as Journey's Don't Stop Believin'. Neither song also likes adding the 'g' to the end of their words either. Basically. 80s rock rocks the most!

No 3: Hooked on a Feeling - Blue Swede

Imagine this - you are sipping on the remnants of your last drink, ready to pack up and go - and then this song hits the decks. If you don't immediately put your drink down and start singing along, then are you actually living? This song sounds even better after some added liquid gold.

How many times has this song inspired guys and girls, who would normally be shy, to walk up to the object of their desire, hands raised over their heads, wiggling their hips in time with the beats - and serenading their dream partner - probably far too many times! A little bit of Dutch courage, plus a sprinkling of Blue Swede can often be responsible for some very brave and bold displays of amour… and some comical moments if you are singing along watching it all play out.

No 4: Hit Me With Your Best Shot - Pat Benatar

Another Rock of Ages tune - and we can all see Catherine Zeta-Jones kicking and punching her way through the tune. This tune can bring out the beast in even the most timid of females, as they use the power of the song as their back up. When Pat Benetar starts belting out her top tune, Hot Me With Your Best Shot, there's nothing you can't do. Dance flirtatiously? Mouth the lyrics seductively to the guy that's caught your eye and hope you won't be leaving the bar alone? Anything is possible when this one comes on at closing time.

No 5: Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

For whatever reason - who knows what it is - everyone seems to know every single word of this 7 minute classic pop/rock song. There is not one person alive that doesn't throw their head around - Wayne's world style, when the guitar rocks out. The rule is quite simple. If this song comes on, you have to stop exactly what you are doing and sing along - at the top of your lungs. Of course, it goes without saying that you also have to attempt to sing along with each part of the harmony as well as best you can. The voices are just as important as the lyrics. Thunderbolts and lightning are never frightening if this song is on full blast!