Live Nation's Annual Concert Week Is Here - Get $25 Tickets To More Than 3,700 Concerts

Live Nation today announced the return of Concert Week, offering fans access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America
this year. The week-long program celebrates one of the biggest and most exciting years for live music and marks the kick-off to an epic summer concert season.
The ticket offer includes performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums, featuring some of today's biggest acts across a large variety of genres, including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Pop, Rock, and more. Artists include, but are not limited to: Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa
& Logic, Wu-Tang Clan
& Nas, Zac Brown Band, and many more. See list below for additional artists included.
Concert Week gives all live music fans access to participating Live Nation events with a special $25 ticket offer, including taxes and fees. For $25 flat, any fan can enjoy seeing their favorite artist live at their local venue this year.
TICKETS: $25 Concert Week tickets will be available starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10 a.m. ET at livenation.com/concertweek through Tuesday May 10th, or while supplies last.
PRESALES: Citi is the official card of the Live Nation Concert Week offer. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 3rd at 8 a.m. ET. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 3rd at 12 p.m. ET. Sign up for Rakuten by May 1st to receive a pre-sale access code via email.
Participating artists celebrating Concert Week include:
070 Shake
24KGoldn
311
5 Seconds of Summer
Aerosmith
AFI
AJR
Alanis Morissette
Alejandra Guzman
Alejandro Fernandez
Alice Cooper
Alice In Chains
& Breaking Benjamin
+ Bush
Alicia Keys
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Anjelah Johnson-Reyes
Anthrax
As I Lay Dying
Asking Alexandria
Atmosphere
with Iration
Backstreet Boys
BANKS
Barenaked Ladies
Bastille
Ben Platt
Ben Rector
Benny the Butcher
Bert Kreischer
Biffy Clyro
Big K.R.I.T.
Big Time Rush
Bill Burr
Bill Maher
Bleachers
Bon Iver
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Bonnie Raitt
Boyz II Men
Brad Paisley
Brandi Carlile
Brian Regan
Brooks & Dunn
Caifanes
Celeste
Barber
Camilo
Septimo
CHEER Live
Chelsea Handler
Chet Faker
Chicago
and Brian Wilson
Chris Rock
Chris Young
Clannad
Coheed and Cambria
COIN
Collective
Soul
Courtney Barnett
Daniel
Tosh
Darius
Rucker
Dashboard Confessional
Dave Chappelle
David
Gray
Death Cab for Cutie
Debbie Gibson
Def Leppard
& Mötley Crüe
Deftones
Denzel Curry
Derek Hough
Devo
Dierks Bentley
Disturbed
Duran Duran
EarthGang
Elvis Costello
Enanitos Verdes
Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert
Eric Church
Fitz and the Tantrums
Florence + The Machine
Foreigner
Francisca Valenzuela
Franz Ferdinand
Freddie Gibbs
Gabriel Iglesias
Garbage
George
Lopez
Gera MX
Gloria
Trevi
Goo Goo Dolls
Greensky Bluegrass
GRiZ
H.E.R.
HAIM
Halestorm
& The Pretty Reckless
Halsey
Hank Williams Jr.
Hombres G
Iliza Shlesinger
Illenium
Imagine Dragons
Incubus
Indigo Girls
Interpol
& Spoon
Iration
Jack Johnson
Jack White
James
Taylor
Jason Aldean
Jason Isbell
Jim Gaffigan
Jimmy Buffett
John Legend
John Mulaney
Jon Pardi
Jonas Brothers
Josh Groban
Judah & the Lion
jxdn
Kane Brown
Kany Garcia
Keith Urban
Kenny Chesney
Kevin
Hart
Kid Rock
King Princess
Kip Moore
KISS
Koffee
Korn & Evanescence
Kountry Wayne
Kraftwerk
Lady A
LANY
Lauv
Lee Brice
Leon Bridges
Lewis Black
Lord Huron
Los Angeles Azules
Luke Bryan
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Mac DeMarco
Machine Gun Kelly
Maren Morris
Margaret
Cho
Maverick
City Music
& Kirk Franklin
Megadeth
Metric
Miranda
Lambert & Little
Big Town
Morrissey
Mother Mother
Nathaniel
Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Nelly
New Found Glory
New Kids
On The Block
Nick Cannon
Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live
Nikki
Glaser
Norah Jones
O.A.R.
ODESZA
Omar Apollo
OneRepublic
& NEEDTOBREATHE
Our Lady Peace
Parker McCollum
Patton Oswalt
Pet Shop Boys
Pitbull
Porter Robinson
Primus
Puddle of Mudd
Purity Ring
Randy Rainbow
Ray LaMontagne
Rebelution
Rels B
REO Speedwagon
& Styx with Loverboy
Rex Orange
County
Rise Against
Rob Zombie
& Mudvayne
Rod Stewart
Roxy Music
RÜFÜS DU SOL
RuPaul's Drag Race
Russ
Sam Hunt
Sammy Hagar
Santana
& Earth, Wind, & Fire
Sebastián Yatra
Shania Twain
Shawn Mendes
Sheryl Crow
Shinedown
Sigur Rós
Simple
Plan
Slipknot
Spoon
Static-X
Steely Dan
Sting
SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA
Summer Walker
Switchfoot
Sylvan Esso
T-Pain
Tai Verdes
Tash Sultana
Tears
For Fears
TECH N9NE
Tedeschi Trucks
Band
Tenacious D
Tesla
The Airborne Toxic Event
The Avett Brothers
The Beach Boys
The Black
Crowes
The Black
Keys
The Chainsmokers
The Chicks
The Doobie Brothers
The Head and The Heart
The Killers
The Marcus King Band
The Offspring
The Who
Third Eye Blind
Thomas
Rhett
Tim McGraw
Tina Fey
Train
UB40
Vance Joy
Wanda
Sykes
Willie Nelson
Wiz Khalifa
& Logic
Wu-Tang Clan
& Nas
Yola
Yungblud
Zac Brown Band
ZZ Top