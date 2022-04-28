Superstar Kelly Rowland Headlines American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection Concert





The American New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Four-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, actress and television producer Kelly Rowland, and chart-topping singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer-Smith headline the broadcast of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert - Powered by Pandora at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST on May 4. An encore presentation will happen immediately following the first airing.The American Heart Association, a global force for longer, healthier lives, teamed up with streaming service Pandora for the star-studded 20th annual Red Dress Collection concert event, recorded in front of a live audience on April 7 in Los Angeles. The fashion-infused, unforgettable evening of music rallies women and the men who love them to speak up and take action against cardiovascular disease, which remains their No. 1 killer, including new moms and expecting moms.In addition to performances from Rowland and Spencer-Smith, the concert includes appearances and remarks by Red Dress Collection celebrity alumnae Star Jones, Garcelle Beauvais, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Christina Milian, Vivica A. Fox and Elisabeth Röhm. Each star pays homage to the Red Dress Collection's high-fashion legacy with bespoke red ensembles while getting personal about their own lived experiences and connections to cardiovascular disease. Also woven throughout the show are emotive stories of young moms touched by heart disease and stroke."Mother's Day is just around the corner - a time to reflect on the moms, grandmothers, aunts and other amazing women in our lives and what they mean to us. Many of us will also be missing the women who are no longer with us," said Nancy Brown, American Heart Association Chief Executive Officer. "One in three women lose their lives to cardiovascular disease, which is a statistic the American Heart Association is committed to change by advancing research and encouraging all women to take care of their health at every age and every stage of life."The Red Dress Collection was originally founded by The Heart Truth program at the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health. It now serves as Go Red for Women's national marquee event focused on increasing awareness of heart disease in women, and uniting women as a relentless force to end heart disease and stroke globally.To learn more about reclaiming your health or to make a donation to the American Heart Association in honor of the women you love, visit goredforwomen.orgThe American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health.



