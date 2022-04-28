Norah Jones To Livestream A Performance Of Her Debut Album Come Away With Me Today





DISC 1 - Come Away With Me - 20th Anniversary Remaster

1 Don't Know Why

2

3 Cold Cold Heart

4 Feelin' The Same Way

5 Come Away With Me

6 Shoot The Moon

7 Turn Me On

8 Lonestar

9 I've Got To See You Again

10 Painter Song

11 One Flight Down

12 Nightingale

13 The Long Day Is Over

14 The Nearness Of You



DISC 2 - The Demos

1

2 Walkin' My Baby Back Home

3 World of Trouble



First Sessions Outtakes

4 The Only Time

5 I Didn't Know About You

6 Something Is

7 Just Like A

8 When Sunny Gets Blue

9 What Am I To You

10 Hallelujah I Love Him So

11 Daydream

All tracks above previously unreleased



First Sessions EP

12 Don't Know Why

13 Come Away With Me

14 Something Is

15 Turn Me On

16 Lonestar

17 Peace

These 6 demos previously released as the promo-only First Sessions EP



DISC 3 - The Allaire Sessions

1 I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

2 I've Got To See You Again *

3 What Would I Do

4 Come Away With Me *

5 Picture In A Frame **

6 Nightingale *

7 Peace *

8 What Am I To You *

9 Painter Song *

10 Turn Me On *

11 A

12 One Flight Down *

13 Fragile

* alternate version

** alternate mix

All tracks previously unreleased except "I'll Be Your Baby Tonight" and "Picture In A Frame"



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 20 years ago, on February 26, 2002, a hard-to-categorize album by an unknown 22-year-old singer, songwriter, and pianist was released with modest expectations. Released by the legendary jazz label Blue Note Records, it wasn't a jazz album, nor did it resemble anything else on the pop landscape of 2002. But Come Away With Me, the debut album by Norah Jones, would go on to charm the world and introduce one of the greatest voices of our time. The album steadily grew into a global phenomenon, reaching #1 in 20 countries, selling nearly 30 million copies, and sweeping the 2003 GRAMMY Awards with eight wins including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. On April 29, Blue Note/UMe will release Come Away With Me: 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition, a remarkable 44-track collection including 22 previously unreleased tracks that captures the emergence of a singular talent and reveals for the first time the full story of the making of this now-classic album.On April 28 at 1:00pm ET, Norah will livestream a performance of the full original album, as well as several songs from the expanded Super Deluxe Edition, from Allaire Studios in upstate New York where she recorded the first version of Come Away With Me two decades ago. The band also features musicians who appeared on the original album including drummer Brian Blade, guitarist Bill Frisell, bassist Tony Scherr, and a special guest appearance from guitarist Jesse Harris. On May 4, Norah will also be performing " Don't Know Why " on NBC's The Tonight Show where she made her TV debut in 2002 when Come Away With Me was first released.In addition to a remaster of the original album, which was produced by Arif Mardin, the 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition also includes the original demos that Norah submitted to Blue Note, the complete First Session demos she made for the label, and the first version of the album that Norah made at Allaire Studios with producer Craig Street, most of which has never been heard before and offers a fascinating look at the album that might have been. The Super Deluxe Edition was produced by Eli Wolf and will be released digitally and physically as a 3-CD set and a 4-LP vinyl set (out May 20), both of which come in premium packaging with an extensive booklet featuring new liner notes by Norah and rare session photos. Standalone 1-LP and 1-CD versions of the remastered original album will also be released. The original album was remastered directly from the ½" vinyl master reels by Ted Jensen, with vinyl cut all-analog by Joe Nino-Hernes. All other material was mastered from the highest resolution digital source available by Ted Jensen and Greg Calbi, with vinyl cut by Joe Nino-Hernes. Since then, Jones has become a nine-time GRAMMY-winner, sold more than 50 million albums, and her songs have been streamed six billion times worldwide. She has released a series of critically acclaimed and commercially successful solo albums—Feels Like Home (2004), Not Too Late (2007), The Fall (2009), Little Broken Hearts (2012), Day Breaks (2016), Pick Me Up Off The Floor (2020), the live album 'Til We Meet Again (2021), and her first-ever holiday album I Dream Of Christmas (2021)—as well as albums with her collective bands The Little Willies, El Madmo, and Puss N Boots featuring Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper who released their second LP Sister in 2020. The 2010 compilation …Featuring Norah Jones showcased her incredible versatility by collecting her collaborations with artists as diverse as Willie Nelson, Foo Fighters, Outkast, and Herbie Hancock. Since 2018 Jones has been releasing a series of singles including collaborations with artists and friends such as Mavis Staples, Jeff Tweedy, Thomas Bartlett, Tarriona Tank Ball, Rodrigo Amarante, and Brian Blade, some of which were compiled on the 2019 singles collection Begin Again.



