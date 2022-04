Lady Gaga Announces New Single "Hold My Hand" From The Upcoming Motion Picture Top Gun: Maverick

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lady Gaga announced her new single " Hold My Hand " from the upcoming major motion picture Top Gun: Maverick. Globally releasing on May 3rd via Interscope Records/Universal Music, " Hold My Hand " was written for the motion picture and is featured throughout the film. The single was produced by Lady Gaga and BloodPop, with additional production by Benjamin Rice. The motion picture version of " Hold My Hand " features additional production and score by Harold Faltermeyer and Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer. " Hold My Hand " marks Gaga's return to writing and producing original music for film, after the success of 2018's A Star is Born soundtrack that earned Gaga an Academy Award, four Grammys, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and Critics' Choice Award.On Monday, Lady Gaga teased the single to fans through a tweet with lyrics from the song.. "Hold my hand everything will be ok I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey"...Set to hit theaters on May 27th, Paramount Pictures' Top Gun: Maverick visits Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) after more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators. Maverick is where he belongs -pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.