The Swedish Pop Queen Enoka Shares A New Release: "The Woman In Me"

www.instagram.com/missenoka New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Although the past couple of years have been quite challenging for artists (for obvious reasons), it still feels like an incredibly creative period, and an opportunity to think differently and do something outside the box in order to circumvent all the recent struggles. This is definitely the driving spirit behind "The Woman In Me", a brand new studio work by the talented Enoka.This artist immediately stands out due to her diverse and one-of-a-kind background. Arguably, she has been passionate about making music for quite a long time, and as a result, she set out to develop a truly special and intuitive style, which feels like a perfect combination of pop, soul, R&B, and so much more.If you do enjoy music that's made with passion, you should most definitely give Enoka's music a proper go. Just like the aforementioned artists, Enoka is always happy and eager to contribute to the music scene with new content, and new exciting creative twists.Enoka is a Swedish artist. She have done vocal recordings for producers and artists for years and now stands on her own feet as international artist. ENOKA have participated on tracks for artist like Arash, Gunter, popstar singer Margaret from Poland, Bobby Farrell from Bony M, and many other artist's tracks like John Lundvik who won the Swedish Eurovision contest 2019 and to Loulou Lamotte who is one of the singers in The MAMAS that's representing Sweden in the Eurovision 2020. Done background vocals live at The Eurovision broadcast in the Globe Arena in Stockholm Sweden. Enoka has been working with songwriters like Anderz Wrethov and Andreas Stone during this time. Like a Hurricane was written by Andreas Stone. Thomas Cederholm is a Gold and platinum awarded songwriter/producer at Hydra Studios in Malmö, Sweden. Releases include Hey! Say! JUMP (JPN), Nissy (JPN) and Kis-My-Ft2 (JPN). Co-wrote " Love Yourself " performed by Günther (SE) in Finlands UMK 2017." Enoka and Tomas Cederholm wrote QUEEN ON THE FLOOR together. Robin JOWI Andersson is Producer/songwriter/artist at Hydra Studios in Malmö, Sweden. Contestant in Sweden's Radios "P4Nästa" 2016 and 2020. Been working with successful writers/producers such as Herbie Chrichlow, Andreas Stone and Steven Lee to name a few. Former member of Coastline, a boyband created by Jörgen Bergstedt, Henrik Axelsson and Herbie Chrichlow in 2013. Enoka and Robin Wrote Running Hills together. Photographers Jörgen Harre & Emelie Greisson."The Woman In Me" is currently available on the best digital streaming platforms out there, much like the rest of the artist's growing discography.orcd.co/enokatwimwww.facebook.com/missenokawww.instagram.com/missenoka



