Pop / Rock 29/04/2022

Colin Jay Announces With Brand New Dance Track 'Tell You Something'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Colin Jay is a house music DJ/Producer based in Herts, UK. Known for his big remixes as featured on BBC Radio 1, Capital FM, Kiss FM (UK) and Sirius Fm (US) as well as support from Diplo, Dillon Francis, Majestic, Billy Da Kid and Loud Luxary to name a few. He has also had been nominated as Remixer Of The Year in March 2020 from Digital Music Pool Awards in Miami, US.

His latest release 'Tell You Something' is a 90's House inspired track with big organs and infectious summer pianos with a catchy vocal hook - released on DeeVu Records.






