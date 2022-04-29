Ruby Red Share New Single "Overflow"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
LA-based indie-pop duo Ruby Red (Daniel Laner & Fernando Fine) have shared a new single "Overflow." Fine steps from behind the keyboard for his vocal debut with an urgent, yearning verse set against an infectiously hypnotic drum pattern. "We built the song around the concept of playing the complete and utter (but self aware) love fool. As we dove deeper into the concept, we started to uncover what Fernando's subconscious was saying to him at the time: it was his letter to a missed connection," states Laner.
Before "Overflow", Ruby Red shared "Too Late (To Call)" which landed them in the print issue of SF Chronicle, on the cover of East Bay Express, a nod from Billboard, Apple Music's New Music
Daily, Tidal's Pop Rising, and Spotify 's New Music
Friday, amongst others. The duo sold out their 2021 debut LA show, and caught the attention of key players including Zane Lowe, Spotify's Fresh
Find and FLAUNT Mag to name a few. Managed by S+ MGMT (AKTHESAVIOR, sagun) and The Revels Group (G-Eazy, Rodney Jerkins) and partnering with Wasserman Music, Ruby Red are currently opening for Two Feet on his Spring
tour across a few cities, and were just announced as openers on Emmit Fenn's Far From Here Pt. 2 tour.
Continuing to pave their own path, Ruby Red sets new standards for musical landscapes and visual stimulation one song after another. "Ruby Red is not a traditional band with 'roles,' but rather a medium that Fernando and I can both use to tell our story," says Laner. "Overflow" is out now on all digital streaming platforms.
4/22 - Charlotte
4/23 - Charleston
4/28 - Pomona
4/29 - Santa
Ana
5/14 - San Diego
5/15 - Phoenix
5/18 - Los Angeles
5/19 - San Francisco
5/21 - Portland
5/22 - Seattle
5/23 - Vancouver (BC)
5/25 - Salt Lake City
5/26 - Denver
5/27 - Denver (#2)
Ruby Red is the lifelong duet currently being performed by: Fernando Fine (air guitar, otamatone, 4d modeling, public relations, private relations, bass) & Daniel
Laner (keys, whimpers + additional vocals, small claims litigation, digital theremin).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ggai7loHz48
https://www.twofeetmusic.com/tour
https://farfromhere.emmitfenn.com/tour