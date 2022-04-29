French Montana Shares Music Video For "Mopstick" Ft. Kodak Black





At the same time, he has left an indelible mark on communities around the globe. In addition to becoming the very first rap ambassador of Global Citizen, he staunchly supported humanitarian efforts, spanning DACA, the viral Mama Hope #UNFORGETTABLE Dance Challenge, which raised over $500,000-plus, and his Pan-African health and education movement into Morocco with Care Morocco. 2018 also saw him become a U.S. Citizen after emigrating to the South Bronx from Morocco at just 13-years-old.

If anyone can not only change music, but the world at large, it's French Montana. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Some artists blur genres, but French Montana blurs borders. His inimitable fusion of classic East Coast rhymes, wavy pop swagger, and international ambition elevated him to the forefront of the game on a global scale. 2017 saw him ascend to superstar status with the blockbuster smash " Unforgettable " [feat. Swae Lee], which cemented him in the "Billion Club" for streaming and earned a nine-times platinum certification from the RIAA. Meanwhile, his sophomore effort, JUNGLE RULES, went and dominated the charts and his 2019 album MONTANA was certified gold immediately upon release. He closed 2020 with the release of the long-anticipated CB5 (Coke Boys 5) mixtape, continuing a legacy he started over a decade ago. Now, he takes it to the next level with his latest effort They Got Amnesia.At the same time, he has left an indelible mark on communities around the globe. In addition to becoming the very first rap ambassador of Global Citizen, he staunchly supported humanitarian efforts, spanning DACA, the viral Mama Hope #UNFORGETTABLE Dance Challenge, which raised over $500,000-plus, and his Pan-African health and education movement into Morocco with Care Morocco. 2018 also saw him become a U.S. Citizen after emigrating to the South Bronx from Morocco at just 13-years-old.If anyone can not only change music, but the world at large, it's French Montana.



