Throwback Country Song "Gonna Take A Real Strong Man (To Love Me)" Released Today By Dianna

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dianña postponed wading through her storage locker for more than a decade because she knew it would bring back debilitating memories she had long suppressed. When she finally tackled the nightmare of her memories her therapy was to put those memories into song, the first of which is "Gonna Take a Real Strong Man", which was released today on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music platforms.



The song lays bare her emotions as it begins "Grew up watching a man cheat on a woman". It proceeds through passages in her life that shaped her tortured relationship with men to this day, and her search for a real strong man who would accept the consequences of her past. "Understanding, caring, is what I hope for" she sings, echoing the feelings of so many women with similar pasts.



"Gonna Take a Real Strong Man" was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and produced by Mark Needham, who recently worked on Dolly Parton's current album "Run Rose Run" and brought many of the same legendary studio musicians to this track. Check out "Gonna Take a Real Strong Man" on Spotify here:



Connect with Dianña on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diannacountry/

Connect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/diannacountry



