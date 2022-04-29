Nataly Dawn Makes Room For "Joy" On New Single Out Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nataly Dawn explores the many ways we sabotage our own happiness on her country-tinged new single "Joy." Self-penned as the world was shutting down in March 2020, the song's warm, rhythmic guitars and steady heartbeat mask a timorous, melancholic undertone. "I often feel guilt in moments of joy, like I shouldn't feel happy," says the Berkeley-based singer-songwriter. Dawn's love of poetry and witty cynicism create an eccentric form of folk/Americana as she attempts to let the euphoria of the moment wash over her. "I wrote this song as a reminder that it's ok to feel absolutely elated, to let yourself experience all the joy life gives you."

Listen and embrace the "Joy" here: https://ffm.to/ndjoy



After over a decade of success as the lead vocalist of beloved indie-pop band Pomplamoose, Nataly Dawn will make her solo return on June 3rd with Gardenview. The 13 introspective tracks take listeners on an eclectic sonic journey of musical forms that transcend genre and time: high-spirited folk hymns, McCartney-esque pop symphonies, indie-rock-infused retellings of ancient Taoist fables, and more. While centering on themes of gratitude and sometimes-painful self-reflection, Gardenview finds Dawn co-producing alongside her close friends Ross Garren (Bon Iver, Ben Folds) and John Schroeder (Marc Cohn, RuPaul). Mostly recorded live, with minimal overdubbing, Gardenview came to life in collaboration with Dawn's musician-friends Eliana Athayde (on electric and upright bass) and Kyle Crane (on drums and percussion). With Schroeder and Garren adding to the album's lush instrumentation (including everything from chromatic harmonica and tack piano to Mellotron and bowed guitar), the result is delicately sculpted yet deliberately unvarnished. Combined with Dawn's beautifully understated vocal work and incandescent imagination, Gardenview is a truly immersive experience and marks the next chapter in a career defined by innovation.



Check out the official music video for recent Gardenview single "Danny": https://streaklinks.com/BBtt28AGBsXqzh-pQwST-YI4/https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FeecBkwPHZ8g



﻿Gardenview Tracklist:

Have You Heard

All Bad

Over the Moon

Danny

Joy

Follow The Light

Afternoon Tea

Every Second Day

The Only

You Belong

The Garden

The Void

Waking Up



