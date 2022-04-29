Juna N Joey Return With 'Til Your Heart Breaks'





'Til Your New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's just in. The pop-country duo Juna N Joey is coming over to the UK for the Tennessee festival only 40 miles from Central London. The siblings just announced on Instagram.Alongside their growing discography, Juna N Joey reveals an acoustic version of their newest single, 'Til Your Heart Breaks,' that elevates their soft symbiotic vocals and offers a stripped-back instrumental of the genre's most popular theme - heartache.Juna N Joey builds on the underlying soundscapes of country music with a new twist on the genre with the hope of attracting younger audiences. Getting their start on Youtube and uploading covers, Juna N Joey has already got a strong fanbase. Performing at festivals such as the Tennessee festival, the duo is part of a star-studded lineup, including Wandering Hearts, Jackson Michelson, and many more.'Til Your Heart Breaks' is a prime example of the duo's ability to write relatable lyrics, despite their hearts never being broken. Juna N Joey elaborates on the track's theme: " "Although we have never experienced this level of real heartbreak, we wanted to write a power ballad. Kenny Royster and the experienced musicians on this track really knew how to interpret our acoustic version into a recording that we are so excited to release. We hope that people find this song to be true and relatable - love is definitely one of the most important themes in country music!"



