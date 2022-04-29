Tegan & Sara Share New Song + Video "F***ing Up What Matters"





Of the song Tegan Quin explains: "Fucking Up What Matters" felt like an ode to the moment in your life when you realize that you have most, if not all of the things you wanted and you start to think about what would happen if you just walked away from it all. It's the moment in the middle of the night when you start to daydream about something else, something you never imagined. It's the feeling you have when you think you might have hit a new low, and yet you've never felt so good. Sometimes it's admitting that you can't stop yourself from fucking up what matters, that you feel your strongest. And as my mom would say, it's often when we're fucking up what matters, that we're learning the most about ourselves."



The new song reflects one of the biggest career changes for the duo, leaving their longtime label home to sign with Mom+Pop Music: "Michael Goldstone signed us to Sire/Warner in 2006. We had just made The Con and felt like the vision Goldie and the team at Sire had for us and the album were a good fit. But soon after he signed us, he left to start Mom+Pop. We never held it against him. But joked that one day we'd work together for real," Tegan and Sara said, explaining the move. "So it was with great enthusiasm that we agreed to sign to Mom+Pop when our deal with Warner ended in 2021. We look forward to being back at an indie label, on a brilliant roster, with Goldie and the label's incredible team helping us start this next chapter in our lives with the release of our tenth album." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The innovative, multi-platinum Canadian duo Tegan and Sara have shared a new single today, "Fucking Up What Matters," the first music they've released since signing with new label Mom+Pop Music. Introducing the next exciting chapter in twin sister Tegan and Sara Quin's musical career, the biting, propulsive slice of power pop single reflects on the turbulence the twins felt in both their own lives and the world at large over the past several years. "Fucking Up What Matters" was co-produced with John Congleton (Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Future Islands) and will be found on their forthcoming tenth album. It's accompanied by a Tony Wolski-directed video featuring High School stars Railey and Seazynn Gilliland.Of the song Tegan Quin explains: "Fucking Up What Matters" felt like an ode to the moment in your life when you realize that you have most, if not all of the things you wanted and you start to think about what would happen if you just walked away from it all. It's the moment in the middle of the night when you start to daydream about something else, something you never imagined. It's the feeling you have when you think you might have hit a new low, and yet you've never felt so good. Sometimes it's admitting that you can't stop yourself from fucking up what matters, that you feel your strongest. And as my mom would say, it's often when we're fucking up what matters, that we're learning the most about ourselves."The new song reflects one of the biggest career changes for the duo, leaving their longtime label home to sign with Mom+Pop Music: "Michael Goldstone signed us to Sire/Warner in 2006. We had just made The Con and felt like the vision Goldie and the team at Sire had for us and the album were a good fit. But soon after he signed us, he left to start Mom+Pop. We never held it against him. But joked that one day we'd work together for real," Tegan and Sara said, explaining the move. "So it was with great enthusiasm that we agreed to sign to Mom+Pop when our deal with Warner ended in 2021. We look forward to being back at an indie label, on a brilliant roster, with Goldie and the label's incredible team helping us start this next chapter in our lives with the release of our tenth album."



