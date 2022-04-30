Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Digital Life and Gaming 30/04/2022

The Music Of Grand Turismo: Why It's Essential To The Experience

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gran Turismo is a racing game that has captivated its fans with a unique driving experience that has broken the parameters of video games. Those who have played this game, have witnessed how Kazunori Yamauchi has taken GT to another level, but what has been the role of music in achieving these goals? Here we tell you.

The Gran Turismo Experience

The world of motorsport is currently experiencing a great moment. Formula 1 is presenting a new scheme; the WEC is doing the same, while the world continues to be captivated by the innovative concept of Formula E. As a consequence, more and more fans are immersing themselves in this world through online sports betting. Among online betting platforms like Unibet, F1 odds begin to get more attention from bettors. Some fans are even generating position bets within the major motorsport categories such as the WRC or GT3 series, some of them offered with fully live-streaming services.

For those who are fans of the series, it is clear that the GT concept is much more than just a racing game, because the game seeks to exalt the racing experience digitally, but more importantly, the art that exists in the design and development of automotive engineering.

In the case of GT5, the presentation begins with Sergei Prokofiev's Sonata No.7 in B flat minor, performed by musician Lang Lang. This piece lasts exactly as long as the video takes to showcase the design and manufacturing process of modern vehicles. After this combination of the artistic and the almost poetic motoring, there is a transition to the game itself and the world of racing. Here there is a complete change of pace with the song Planetary (Go) by My Chemical Romance, which introduces the player to a much more fast-paced experience and announces all the action that is about to be experienced.

The same can be said about GT6, which even sought to give a much more solemn feel to the commemoration of Ayrton Senna with Rachmaninoff's Variation 18, Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, before introducing the player to the tracks with Daiki Kasho's All My Life.

The music in the game modes

It seems fair to say that the dynamics presented in the opening modes sum up in a very detailed and faithful way what the music section of the Gran Turismo games is all about. As GT is certainly not a game that seeks to develop a story per se, but rather to offer a driving experience as close to reality as possible, the music indeed serves to add a lot more dynamism to the races.

While the racing on the Nurburgring Nordschleife was enough to keep the player on edge at all times, the music varied between alternative rock and techno, which allowed for complete immersion in the game. Meanwhile, in other sections such as menus, dealers, and photo mode, it was common to hear pieces by Mozart and other classical composers.

Despite this, and an element that perhaps went unnoticed, GT is one of the few games that allows for musical customisation of the game. Thus, players could place their playlist both in the navigation in the gameplay sections and in the races themselves, something that gave a sense of belonging to the game.

Thus, GT is a game that is known for taking care of every detail that was added to the game. Certainly, the music section is no exception, and the music selected combines the Gran Turismo concept from the very moment the game is played; something that evidences the importance of a good music section within the video game industry.






