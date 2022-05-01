ESSENCE Festival Of Culture's Roster Is Heating Up With Wizkid, City Girls, Beenie Man, TEMS, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface, Kes & Mickey Guyton!





**Artists and schedules are subject to change. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ESSENCE Festival of Culture, the country's largest festival based on per day attendance, is heating up its already star-studded lineup for this year's virtual and in-person experience in New Orleans, June 30 to July 3, 2022*.As befitting this year's theme "It's the Black Joy for Me," ESSENCE is pleased to announce the addition of major global acts including Wizkid, TEMS and Beenie Man, country music sensation Mickey Guyton, hip-hop legends Method Man, Raekwon and Ghostface, the iconic Patti Labelle, Stephanie Mills and the hottest duo in rap City Girls with more still to come. Previously disclosed headliners include Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, New Edition, The Roots, D-Nice, the Isley Brothers, Summer Walker, Jazmine Sullivan and a special treat on June 30 at the Smoothie King Center with everyone's favorite comic, megastar Kevin Hart. This super bowl of culture is making sure that getting back out there safely is worth it.Known for the ability to curate an unforgettable lineup, ESSENCE is intentionally creating the most diverse range of music from Afrobeats to R&B with unexpected additions with Country Music to be shared by all who venture to the city of New Orleans.The nightly schedule features the best of the best in talent**:Thursday, June 30At Smoothie King Center, ESSENCE Festival of Culture will kick off with Lifestyle Specialist and Atlanta Radio Host Kenny Burns and comedic rock star Kevin Hart!Friday, July 1ESSENCE takes over the Caesars Superdome with performances by Mickey Guyton, Kes, Machel Montano, Beenie Man, headlined by the Queen Nicki Minaj!Saturday, July 2The Black Joy continues with Lucky Daye, Summer Walker, D-Nice & Friends featuring Carl Thomas, Stephanie Mills, Jazmine Sullivan, Patti Labelle, rounding out with the living legend Janet Jackson!Sunday, July 3The Superdome comes alive with a global touch of greatness with TEMS, City Girls, The Roots Friends featuring Method Man, Raekwon & Ghostface, the Isley Brothers, Wizkid and fan favorites New EDITION.ESSENCE and presenting partner Coca Cola, who for over 25 years have joined forces in service of Black women and the community, are excited to offer this groundbreaking fusion of talent that will surely set the stage, city and Internet ablaze. ESSENCE and Coca Cola also announce the sale of single-night passes which are now available at EssenceFestival.com."As the nation's largest festival by per day attendance, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture is a staple that celebrates community and empowers equity. We are excited to welcome the family back live to New Orleans and thrilled to connect with more of our diasporic family through new digital experiences," said ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga. "Whether it be those that have three years of outfits reflective of the Festival tradition that was disrupted by the pandemic, or those who will have their inaugural Festival experience in 2022, all are invited to immerse in the crown jewel of culture known as the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Our almost three-decade relationship with the City of New Orleans has been critical to the fiber of the Festival and we fully recognize and appreciate the City and its citizens for all they do to create memorable experiences for all attendees. Lastly, it is critical that we understand that what we deliver with this Festival—live and virtually—also impacts Black economic inclusion. The ability to have those that benefit from this be Black businesses is my favorite manifestation of our 2022 Festival theme, 'It's The Black Joy for Me.' See you in July."With major partners announcements on the horizon, Team ESSENCE looks forward to physically returning to New Orleans after a hiatus due to the pandemic, but will also offer a virtual experience to the global community it had expanded to over the past two years.As ESSENCE intentionally connects deeper within the city's culture, and with its partners, the company is excited about new and returning activations: concerts at the Superdome, Superlounges, ESSENCE Wellness House, ESSENCE Eats featuring Food & Festival and Melinated Munchies, Essence Studios Screening Room & Film Festival, The Men's Experience, health hub, The Marketplace, which economically impacts thousands of Black-owned businesses, the Girls United track, which highlights the Gen Z experiences, Day of Service, E-Suite, Wealth & Power Stage, The Tech Summit, The Global Black Economic Forum, Black Women in Sports and more.For tickets, access and updates on this year's ESSENCE Festival of Culture, visit EssenceFestival.com. Join the conversation via social @ESSENCEFest. Experience The Festival on ESSENCEStudios.com and EssenceFestival.com.*Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required to participate in ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ events.**Artists and schedules are subject to change.



