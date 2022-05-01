Kush Dinero & Baby Goth Share New Single "Get Fly"





Speaking further on the release, Kush Dinero says, "'Get Fly' is about getting into your zone and being the best version of yourself, spoiling yourself and being as fresh and as fly as you can be." A track that will no doubt continue Kush Dinero's rise and firmly establish him as one to watch, "Get Fly" is available to stream now on all platforms: https://kushdinero.lnk.to/getfly. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tallahassee-born Kush Dinero is the next prolific hip-hop artist to come out of Florida. With his witty lyricism and catchy song structure, he is carving out his own lane. After a series of well-received singles over the past few years, Kush is keeping the momentum going with his new offering, "Get Fly" (feat. Baby Goth), his first release of 2022.Being raised in a family full of musicians, Kush Dinero has been a fan of music since he was a child, and this is evident when listening to "Get Fly" as his confidence and talent shine through. With punchy lyrics, a memorable hook and a hard-hitting beat produced by LX Xander and 100k, it's a track that makes a huge impression on first listen. With over 10 million Spotify streams to her name, featured artist Baby Goth elevates the track even further, captivating listeners with her silky-smooth vocals.Speaking further on the release, Kush Dinero says, "'Get Fly' is about getting into your zone and being the best version of yourself, spoiling yourself and being as fresh and as fly as you can be." A track that will no doubt continue Kush Dinero's rise and firmly establish him as one to watch, "Get Fly" is available to stream now on all platforms: https://kushdinero.lnk.to/getfly.



