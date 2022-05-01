Jason Crabb Shares Encouraging New Single "Good Morning Mercy"





Today, he continues encouraging the listener with the driving, hope-filled, new song, "Good Morning Mercy."



Written by Crabb, Jay DeMarcus, Caleb Ward and Jordan Ward, the song reminds the listener that God is always working things out for our good - even the messes we make ourselves.

"I recently conducted a study reporting that people are living with more pressure in their daily lives than ever before - feeling pressure from others and from things they brought on themselves," shares Crabb."When we went in to write this song, we wanted to remind people that God's got you in all of that. He promises in his word that He will give new mercies every morning. I love the opening line, 'while I was sleeping, Lord you were working, on the mess I made like only I can do.' I mean, who hasn't been there!? WE ALL HAVE! And, we wanted the song to be fun and joyous, to encourage. It's definitely a song you can start your day singing, 'You woke me up, put me on my way. Hallelujah, it's a brand new day! Good morning mercy!' I know this song is going to bring you joy."



"One of the hallmark's of Jason Crabb's career has been singing songs and ministering words of hope," says Jay DeMarcus. "This song aligns perfectly with what Jason feels his call from God is. Sonically, this song is a powerhouse anthem, that perfectly showcases Jason's amazing vocal prowess."

The song is available now on all digital platforms.



One of Gospel and Christian music's most iconic voices, Kentucky-born Jason Crabb has been honored with two GRAMMY® Awards and 22 GMA Dove Awards, the latter including nods for Artist, Male Vocalist and Song of the Year. He is the youngest member inducted into the Kentucky



Jay DeMarcus—member of Rascal Flatts, GRAMMY® award-winning producer and bassist—launched Red Street Records in 2019. Along with DeMarcus, award-winning songwriter/producer Don Koch lead the Red Street Records team with a vision for the future. The desire of Red Street Records is to touch lives and spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ through music. To that end, they seek to partner with musicians who share this aim and who strive to achieve it through their innovative and visionary craft.



