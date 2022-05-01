Kid Moxie Releases Shimmering Cinematic Pop Single "On A Sunday Night"



Look for Better Than Electric to arrive June 2022 and promises to be a genuinely career defining moment for the singularly talented young songstress. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kid Moxie's shimmering ballad "On A Sunday Night" is a great example of what cinematic pop actually stands for. An emotionally enthralling ode to unrequited love, with lush, opulent atmospherics and evocative lyrics, this is her third single following "Better Than Electric" and " Shine " from the upcoming album Better Than Electric. "Sunday Night," like most songs from her new album--a collection of tracks that drip in synths and sensuality, recalling soundtracks of 1980's clubland--was conceived during a late-night drive around L.A. "which is one of my favorite things to do in my favorite city.""The track is an ode to love as much as it is an ode to the city that inspired it," says Kid Moxie about her new adopted home of Los Angeles.Meanwhile " Shine " is continuing to build momentum on streaming platforms and regional radio with adds on alternative stations across the country from KSXY/Santa Rosa, KXNA/Fayetteville, Dash Radio-ALT, WRMR/Greenville, KACV/Amarillo and KTBZ/Houston. A dark and evocative club banger, " Shine " is co-written and produced by electro artist Faderhead during a quick two-day session the two had last summer in Hamburg. The video is a glossy nod to Robert Palmer's "Addicted To Love" with a queer twist with Kid Moxie, an LGTBQ artist, at its center. Check out " Shine " below:Kid Moxie's accomplishments go beyond producing her own albums - she's also collaborated with legendary composer Angelo Badalamenti on a cover of "Mysteries Of Love" which was featured in David Lynch's Blue Velvet (see VOGUE's coverage) and she's written soundtracks for films like Not To Be Unpleasant But We Need To Have A Serious Talk, television commercials such as for Victoria's Secret and most recently video games with several cuts on "Cyberpunk 2077."Having left Greece as a teenager to study in San Francisco, classically trained Elena Charbila took up the bass while in college, played with a number of bands, and eventually wound up as a musical accompanist to, of all people, superstar crooner Michael Bublé. A chance encounter with a can of Moxie Cola accelerated her notion of creating a permanent musical alter-ego - and Kid Moxie was auspiciously born. Eight years on, and her accomplishments include collabing with legendary composer Angelo Badalamenti on a cover of "Mysteries of Love" (From David Lynch's Blue Velvet, and premiered by Vogue), writing songs for soundtracks (Not To Be Unpleasant But We Need To Have A Serious Talk), television commercials (Victoria's Secret) and video games (Cyberpunk 2077), becoming an in-demand incidental composer, and releasing four critically well received albums under her intrepid nom de plume.Mostly stuck in her current Downtown Los Angeles home during the pandemic, she used the time to create, releasing the dreamy, quarantine-inspired single "All Day Long I Think of You" last summer, and revisiting her striking cover of Alphaville's " Big In Japan " with an exhilarating new remix by Dave Audé this past spring. Though all the time she was also relentlessly working a collection of new material, driven on by a single phrase "Better Than Electric" which would become both the lead single—a collaboration with British producer MAPS (view its video here) -- and the album's title.Look for Better Than Electric to arrive June 2022 and promises to be a genuinely career defining moment for the singularly talented young songstress.



