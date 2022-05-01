Little Monarch's "For A Moment You're Mine" Guides Us Through Our Bittersweet Paradise





www.littlemonarch.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Little Monarch, the creative brainchild of singer-songwriter Casey Kalmenson, is riding on a high that her previous house-infused release, "Strike," has set her on. The recording artist's new single, "For a Moment You're Mine," has arrived on all streaming services today. In the latest release, fans are immersed into a softer dreamlike state where hope continues to grow and the answers we look for are finally found. With a rising and fading melody coupled with Little Monarch's dreamy vocals, listeners are taken through that fleeting moment.Kalmenson holds this track close to heart and hopes to explore the mindset she tapped into while writing this single."This song holds a really special place in me. I think it captures so purely a side of myself as a writer and producer that I was craving to explore and express. Lush, textural, somewhat somber and romantic. A slight departure from the sun-washed California freedom feel of my other music. My hope is that it captures new audiences and excites my existing audience, making room for broader sonic choices across my musical platforms" - Casey Kalmenson of Little MonarchCasey Kalmenson is an LA-based producer and multi-instrumentalist creating sun-soaked indie pop as Little Monarch. With credits that include Jessie Ware, Parra for Cuva, Far East Movement, Kevin Paris, Mandy Capristo, Clyde Carson and more - Little Monarch reached viral success with over 23 million streams on debut single "No Matter What." TV/Film credits include ABC, CBS, VH1, ESPN, E! Network, MTV, VH1, A&E, and the 2019 remake of The Addams Family movie.Be sure to take a listen to Little Monarch's new single "For a Moment You're Mine" out today on all streaming services worldwide.www.facebook.com/littlemonarchwww.instagram.com/littlemonarchmusiclittlemonarch.bandcamp.comwww.youtube.com/channel/UC8ZX51QyYur3J19iEvyoISgwww.littlemonarch.com



