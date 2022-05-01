Singer/Songwriter Greg Scott Releases Electrifying New Album 'Paradise'



"I can't tell you enough how pumped I am for this record to drop! Every song has such fun energy. 'Paradise' is meant to uplift and inspire. I wanted to make a record that made people feel empowered and inspired. I timed the album to come out as the sun and warmth did to welcome the summer vibes.



To really soak up these good feels, I need people to play this music outside, in their earbuds on the beach or on a Bumpboxx. It's meant to be played LOUD! The first song on the record is 'Elevate' and it almost didn't make the cut. We started recording it super last minute but I knew it was the perfect song to kick off 'Paradise.' It's your perfect summer playlist!" - Greg Scott



Singer-Songwriter Greg Scott, winner of NBC's Songland Season 2 has a powerful way of channeling his reflective message and passion into pop anthems. His winning song "



Greg's love of performance came from his father—a performer in his own right. Born and raised in Chico, CA, as a child, Scott grew up in rehearsal spaces and production studios. Greg's first big-break came ahead of his high school graduation where he was asked to perform with multi-platinum recording artists



Currently, Scott lives in Los Angeles, California with his wife

Be sure to check out Greg Scott's new LP, Paradise on all streaming services today and stay up to date with all things Greg Scott.



TRACKLIST:

1. Elevate

2. Take My Time

3. Paradise

4. Move

5. Let's Do This

6. Freedom

7. Good Time

8. Come Alive

9. Ready For It

10. Better Than This

11. All the Way Up

12. The Good Vibe



www.facebook.com/gregscottmusic

www.instagram.com/gregscottmusic/?hl=en

twitter.com/gregscottmusic

www.youtube.com/user/gregscottmusic

officialgregscott.com

