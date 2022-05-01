Singer/Songwriter Zoe Zobrist Shares Her Healing Process In Newest Single "Better"





www.zoezobrist.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following wide-spread acclaim for "Oh, Baby," the single written for her yet-to-be-born son Beau, Dallas recording artist Zoe Zobrist has spent the past few months cultivating tracks that speak to fans on an intimate level. Today, the young songwriter has dropped her new single " Better " on all streaming services, after exclusively premiering the song's music video - directed by Shan Dan Horan (Demi Lovato, Julia Michaels) - via Hollywood Life. Better " serves as a reminder that our pasts do not define us — we must allow ourselves to grow and change in order to open our life's next chapter. In the outer layer of the track's production listeners can find comfort in its indie folk softness, nestled with Zobrist's sincere and vulnerable lyricism. The swooning track will certainly move audiences; " Better " is the perfect anthem for personal growth this spring."'Better' is a diary-like, coming of age expression of the realization that some things in life aren't what you expected them to be. It's about healing. It's about letting go and moving on." - Zoe ZobristCrafting songs that are as personal as they are dynamic, Zoe Zobrist is a singer-songwriter from Dallas, Texas. A life-long musician, Zoe has spent the better half of her career performing and touring across North America. She has graced the stages of iconic music venues throughout the Southwest including Los Angeles' The Viper Room, The Troubadour, and Dallas Fort Worth's Six Flags Amphitheater. In 2019, Zoe was featured in John Mellencamp's tour documentary which played on-screen during his "John Mellencamp Show" North American Tour.Zoe has spent the past few years refining her sound and experimenting with different styles, ultimately leading to her unique blend of classically inspired indie music. In her most recent single, " Oh Baby " Zoe shares a diary-like expression of unconditional love and anticipation for the future to her first child. Deeply personal, Zoe's latest work is the musical embodiment of her very existence and journey to self-discovery. Better " is raw and honest, Zoe has learned from her previous mistakes and she's not afraid to tell the world what she's learned. After releasing "Fire" and " Oh Baby " in 2021, Zoe is back with her first release of the year. Discussing vulnerability and maturity, Zoe's soft acoustic guitar and beautiful vocals are ready to show the world what she and her music are truly capable of.Be sure to check out the new track, "Better," across all streaming platforms and stay up-to-date on all things Zoe Zobrist.orcd.co/zzbetterhollywoodlife.com/2022/04/29/zoe-zobrist-better-new-songwww.facebook.com/zoezobristofficialwww.instagram.com/zoezobristtwitter.com/zoezobristwww.tiktok.com/@zoe_zobristwww.youtube.com/c/ZoeZobrist/videoswww.zoezobrist.com



