News
RnB 01/05/2022

Toronto Rapper 730RARRI Shares New Single "Heartbreak & Hermes"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising rapper 730RARRI has unveiled his brand-new single, "Heartbreak & Hermes", produced by Just Ideas and St4r, who is also featured on the track. Hailing from Toronto, 730RARRI has been going from strength to strength since bursting on the scene a few years ago with debut single "Slide", and he doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon - in fact, the opposite.

His most recent release, "Loyalty", has already racked up almost 100,000 streams on Spotify alone since being released just a few weeks ago, and the independent artist is keeping the momentum going and looks set to reach even greater heights with new single "Heartbreak & Hermes". The track sounds like another hit, immediately standing out with its bouncy production, infectious hook and 730RARRI's smooth cadence.

Speaking further on the new release, 730RARRI says, "My inspiration for 'Heartbreak & Hermes' was watching someone close to me drift off into someone I never knew. While making the song I wanted to try to connect with the listener so they know what it feels like to be caught in a triangle. The track gives two different perspectives but the same pain and emotions."

Clearly gifted with a special talent, 730RARRI will be one to watch over the next year as he releases more music and prepares for live shows in Canada, the US and the UK. "Heartbreak & Hermes" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://ffm.to/heartbreakandhermes.
www.instagram.com/730RARRI






