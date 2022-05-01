Toronto Rapper 730RARRI Shares New Single "Heartbreak & Hermes"





His most recent release, "



Speaking further on the new release, 730RARRI says, "My inspiration for 'Heartbreak & Hermes' was watching someone close to me drift off into someone I never knew. While making the song I wanted to try to connect with the listener so they know what it feels like to be caught in a triangle. The track gives two different perspectives but the same pain and emotions."



Clearly gifted with a special talent, 730RARRI will be one to watch over the next year as he releases more music and prepares for live shows in Canada, the US and the UK. "Heartbreak & Hermes" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://ffm.to/heartbreakandhermes.

www.instagram.com/730RARRI New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising rapper 730RARRI has unveiled his brand-new single, "Heartbreak & Hermes", produced by Just Ideas and St4r, who is also featured on the track. Hailing from Toronto, 730RARRI has been going from strength to strength since bursting on the scene a few years ago with debut single " Slide ", and he doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon - in fact, the opposite.His most recent release, " Loyalty ", has already racked up almost 100,000 streams on Spotify alone since being released just a few weeks ago, and the independent artist is keeping the momentum going and looks set to reach even greater heights with new single "Heartbreak & Hermes". The track sounds like another hit, immediately standing out with its bouncy production, infectious hook and 730RARRI's smooth cadence.Speaking further on the new release, 730RARRI says, "My inspiration for 'Heartbreak & Hermes' was watching someone close to me drift off into someone I never knew. While making the song I wanted to try to connect with the listener so they know what it feels like to be caught in a triangle. The track gives two different perspectives but the same pain and emotions."Clearly gifted with a special talent, 730RARRI will be one to watch over the next year as he releases more music and prepares for live shows in Canada, the US and the UK. "Heartbreak & Hermes" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://ffm.to/heartbreakandhermes.www.instagram.com/730RARRI



