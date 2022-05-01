Darius Rucker Unveils New Music With Timely "Same Beer Different Problem," Out Now





Written by the multi-Platinum star together with Tofer Brown,

You got your cars without drivers, traffic's getting worse

We're racin' off to space, just to get away from Earth

3G, 4G, 5G, getting even further from the OG

Granny's eatin' gummies, Mama's online

All I know for sure is we've all lost our minds

A little bit funny, a lotta bit strange

But at the end of the day

It's the same beer, different problem



"The line 'a little bit funny, a lotta bit strange' really sums up the message of this song and all of the things that make you shake your head these days," reflects Rucker. "We had so much fun as songwriters coming up with all of those examples and putting a lighthearted spin on the craziness of the world."



In addition to actively working on a new album, his first solo project since 2017's critically acclaimed When Was the Last Time, Rucker also recently announced a summer run of U.S. and Canada tour dates, continuing the



The man celebrated by Billboard as "one of the most distinctive voices of country's modern era" also recently announced the 13th annual "Darius And Friends" benefit concert set for June 6 in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which will unofficially kick off the week of CMA Fest - where Rucker will also headline Nissan Stadium on June 9 - as well as his the inaugural year of his personally curated Riverfront Revival music festival in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. this October.

For more information and to purchase tickets to all upcoming dates, visit DariusRucker.com and follow on social media @DariusRucker.



Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide including their Diamond-certified debut Cracked Rear View, which remains among the Top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers, plus 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and in 2014 he won his third career GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his 9x Platinum version of Old Crow Medicine Show's "Wagon Wheel," one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time. He co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards in 2020 and topped the charts at Country radio once again with "



