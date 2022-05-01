Lil Baby Returns With New Song "Frozen"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Already at the summit of hip-hop, Lil Baby
is showing no signs of stopping his climb as he returns with "Frozen," his third explosive effort this month. Despite recently earning a GRAMMY for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his powerful verse on "Hurricane
" with Kanye West
and The Weeknd, the Atlanta superstar continues to grind like a hungry newcomer. On "Frozen," Lil Baby
raps with a palpable determination as he muses on the trials and tribulations of being one of rap's elite.
The new release follows two video-assisted tracks earlier this month, "Right On
" and "In A Minute," both of which were trending on YouTube upon release, with the former occupying the #1 spot. The unassisted releases acted as a stern reminder that aside from being one of hip hop's most coveted features, Lil Baby
is just as strong a force on his own. He also recently announced his "One of Them Ones" tour with Chris Brown, graced the Coachella main stage, and has doled out a bevy of features including the recently released "2Step" remix with Ed Sheeran.
Some artists define a genre, but Lil Baby
defines a generation. The GRAMMY Award-winning rapper has smashed records, made history, and impacted the course of modern hip-hop with his instantly identifiable and inimitable style. He has garnered dozens of multi platinum certifications and tens of billions of streams as arguably the biggest new rapper to emerge this decade. Following the success of his platinum full-length debut Harder Than Ever in 2018, he seized #1 on the Billboard Top 200 with 2020's My Turn, becoming "the year's #1 selling and #1 streaming album in the US." At first, it cemented him as "2020's first and only artist to go double-platinum," but it has since gone quadruple-platinum and has logged 85 weeks in the top 10 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart - marking the longest top-tier run in the chart's history.
He notably tied Prince
and Paul McCartney
for Billboard Hot 100 hits and Taylor Swift
for "most weeks atop the Billboard Top 200 in 2020" with a total of 6. Out of eight nominations, he scored his first GRAMMY® Award in 2022. He has appeared on the covers of Rolling Stone and the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players
Issue in addition to receiving honors from VEVO, Rap Caviar, the Apple Music
Awards, and more. He teamed up with Lil Durk
for The Voice of the Heroes, marking his second #1 debut on the Billboard Top 200. It's just the beginning though. He's bound to revolutionize the culture again with his third album in 2022. Most recently, he released "Right On
" and "In A Minute
" which both songs debuted on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. This feat puts Lil Baby
in rare territory, making him the youngest of only 12 artists to have ever landed 100 or more songs on the Hot 100. This generation belongs to Lil Baby.