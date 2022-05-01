Eric Church Celebrates The One-Year Anniversary Of Critically Acclaimed 'Heart & Soul' Triple Album With Exclusive Box Sets





In addition to all three albums pressed on a unique splattered colored vinyl, the Standard Box Set priced at $89.99 also includes one of three limited-edition numbered posters in each set. The Super

"I've always been intrigued when a song is born in a writer room - there is a magic that happens there," shared Church of the unique process that went into creating the triple album when first announcing the project. "I wanted to put that in the studio form. So, every day, we would write a song in the morning and we would record the song that night… The interesting thing about this process is that Jay kept asking me the last three or four days, 'Are we done?' and at that time I didn't know what the project was. I kept saying 'God, this is going to be really hard. There's a lot here. Is this a double album? And if it's a double album, how do we leave out these five or six songs?' I am the hardest critic on making sure every song deserves to be on the record, and I beat this thing to death going 'this can't be that good.' But it was just a special, special time and a special, special project that I think will be among our best."



Indeed, both the industry and critics agreed, with the relentless pace of songs first rolled out from the ambitious project in 2020 helping to propel him to that year's CMA Entertainer of the Year title and the project going on to be named among 2021's best by Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, Tennessean, Nashville SCENE, Taste of Country, The Boot,



The Wall Street Journal celebrated the project from the man who is "knowledgeable and respectful of country's history, but not shackled by it" as "pointed, memorable recordings for tough times, with frankness, hope—and engaging sounds," while Entertainment Weekly remarked that "the albums feature some of the most liberating and freewheeling work of the [44]-year-old country star's career" and Rolling Stone declared that with



Church continues to expand such parameters in his live shows as well, taking The Gather Again Tour across the U.S. and Canada to critical acclaim while announcing two distinct one-night-only stadium concerts at Milwaukee's American Family Field on May 28 and Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium on June 11. For the latest information and to learn how to join the Church Choir, visit www.EricChurch.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter @ericchurch and Instagram @ericchurchmusic.











Russian Roulette (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)

People Break (Eric Church, Luke Laird)

Stick That In Your Country Song (Davis Naish, Jeffrey Steele)

Never Break

Crazyland (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Michael Heeney)

Bunch Of Nothing (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde)

Love



& Track List

Through My Ray-Bans (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Barry Dean)

Doing Life With Me (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele)

Do Side (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

Kiss Her Goodbye (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

Mad Man (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

Lone Wolf (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell)



Soul Track List

Rock & Roll Found Me (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Driver Williams)

Look Good And You Know It (Eric Church, Jonathan Singleton,

Bright Side Girl (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde,

Break It Kind Of Guy (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick)

Hell Of A View (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)

Where I Wanna Be (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Tyndell)

Jenny (Eric Church)

Bad Mother Trucker (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick, Jeremy Spillman)







Vocals: Eric Church

Additional Vocals: Casey Beathard,

Acoustic Guitar: Bryan Sutton, Casey Beathard, Charlie Worsham, Eric Church, Jay Joyce, Jeff Cease, Jeff Hyde, Jeffrey Steele, Kenny Vaughn, Luke Dick

Electric Guitar: Charlie Worsham, Driver Williams, Eric Church, Jay Joyce, Jeff Cease, Kenny Vaughn, Luke Dick, Rob McNelley

Steel Guitar: Luke Dick

Slide Guitar: Jeff Cease

Banjo: Charlie Worsham, Jeff Hyde

Mandolin: Bryan Sutton, Charlie Worsham, Jeff Hyde

Dobro: Bryan Sutton

Resonator: Bryan Sutton

Bass: Lee Hendricks

Synth Bass: Billy Justineau

Drums:

Percussion:

Tambourine: Jay Joyce

Piano: Billy Justineau, Moose Brown

Mellotron: Billy Justineau

Electric Organ: Billy Justineau, Jay Joyce, Moose Brown

Keyboards: Jay Joyce

Synthesizer: Billy Justineau, Jay Joyce

Programming: Jay Joyce

Hand Claps: Billy Justineau, Brian Snoody, Casey Beathard, Charlie Worsham,







Just as unique as Church's approach to recording and releasing music is his tenacity on the road. During 2019's



A seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner (including the 2020 award for Entertainer of the Year) and 10-time GRAMMY nominee, Church has amassed a passionate fanbase around the globe known as the Church Choir as well as a critically acclaimed catalog of music. His previous project, the Gold-certified Desperate Man, earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album (his third nod in the category). Prior releases include the Platinum-certified Sinners Like Me ("How 'Bout You," " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In the year since the April 2021 release of his triple album, Heart & Soul, the man praised by Stereogum as "our greatest working rock star" has earned his 10th career GRAMMY nomination as well as his fourth and fifth Entertainer of the Year nominations from the ACM and CMA, respectively, while taking Gold-certified single "Hell of a View" to the top of the charts at country radio with "Heart On Fire" also hitting the Top 5. To celebrate the anniversary of the ambitious project, Eric Church now offers two exclusive box sets of the project in limited quantities - including the chance for the general public to purchase the Church Choir exclusive middle album, &, for the first time.In addition to all three albums pressed on a unique splattered colored vinyl, the Standard Box Set priced at $89.99 also includes one of three limited-edition numbered posters in each set. The Super Deluxe Box Set priced at $349.99 also features the three records and all three limited-edition numbered posters with a special foil print not found anywhere else as well as a slip mat, hemp tote bag, coaster set, record brush, exclusive liner book that includes never before seen photos of the recording process, studio and writers and an exclusive note from Church. For more information and to purchase both sets, visit heartandsoul.ericchurch.com."I've always been intrigued when a song is born in a writer room - there is a magic that happens there," shared Church of the unique process that went into creating the triple album when first announcing the project. "I wanted to put that in the studio form. So, every day, we would write a song in the morning and we would record the song that night… The interesting thing about this process is that Jay kept asking me the last three or four days, 'Are we done?' and at that time I didn't know what the project was. I kept saying 'God, this is going to be really hard. There's a lot here. Is this a double album? And if it's a double album, how do we leave out these five or six songs?' I am the hardest critic on making sure every song deserves to be on the record, and I beat this thing to death going 'this can't be that good.' But it was just a special, special time and a special, special project that I think will be among our best."Indeed, both the industry and critics agreed, with the relentless pace of songs first rolled out from the ambitious project in 2020 helping to propel him to that year's CMA Entertainer of the Year title and the project going on to be named among 2021's best by Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, Tennessean, Nashville SCENE, Taste of Country, The Boot, Sounds Like Nashville, Saving Country Music, Whiskey Riff and more.The Wall Street Journal celebrated the project from the man who is "knowledgeable and respectful of country's history, but not shackled by it" as "pointed, memorable recordings for tough times, with frankness, hope—and engaging sounds," while Entertainment Weekly remarked that "the albums feature some of the most liberating and freewheeling work of the [44]-year-old country star's career" and Rolling Stone declared that with Heart & Soul, "the Nashville maverick delivers his biggest, boldest statement," offering further proof that "no recent country artist has maneuvered the Nashville system as successfully, remaining dedicated to the power of down-the-center hitmaking even as he's helped expand the parameters of the genre."Church continues to expand such parameters in his live shows as well, taking The Gather Again Tour across the U.S. and Canada to critical acclaim while announcing two distinct one-night-only stadium concerts at Milwaukee's American Family Field on May 28 and Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium on June 11. For the latest information and to learn how to join the Church Choir, visit www.EricChurch.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter @ericchurch and Instagram @ericchurchmusic. Heart Track List Heart On Fire (Eric Church) Heart Of The Night (Eric Church, Jeremy Spillman, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell, Travis Hill)Russian Roulette (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)People Break (Eric Church, Luke Laird)Stick That In Your Country Song (Davis Naish, Jeffrey Steele)Never Break Heart (Eric Church, Luke Dick)Crazyland (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Michael Heeney)Bunch Of Nothing (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde)Love Shine Down (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele)& Track ListThrough My Ray-Bans (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Barry Dean)Doing Life With Me (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele)Do Side (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)Kiss Her Goodbye (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)Mad Man (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)Lone Wolf (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell)Soul Track ListRock & Roll Found Me (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Driver Williams)Look Good And You Know It (Eric Church, Jonathan Singleton, Travis Meadows)Bright Side Girl (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Scotty Emerick, Clint Daniels)Break It Kind Of Guy (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick)Hell Of A View (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)Where I Wanna Be (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Tyndell)Jenny (Eric Church)Bad Mother Trucker (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick, Jeremy Spillman) Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones (Casey Beathard) Heart & Soul Musician Credits:Vocals: Eric ChurchAdditional Vocals: Casey Beathard, Craig Wright, Jason Hall, Jay Joyce, Jeff Hyde, Jeffrey Steele, Joanna Cotten, Jonathan SingletonAcoustic Guitar: Bryan Sutton, Casey Beathard, Charlie Worsham, Eric Church, Jay Joyce, Jeff Cease, Jeff Hyde, Jeffrey Steele, Kenny Vaughn, Luke DickElectric Guitar: Charlie Worsham, Driver Williams, Eric Church, Jay Joyce, Jeff Cease, Kenny Vaughn, Luke Dick, Rob McNelleySteel Guitar: Luke DickSlide Guitar: Jeff CeaseBanjo: Charlie Worsham, Jeff HydeMandolin: Bryan Sutton, Charlie Worsham, Jeff HydeDobro: Bryan SuttonResonator: Bryan SuttonBass: Lee HendricksSynth Bass: Billy JustineauDrums: Craig WrightPercussion: Craig WrightTambourine: Jay JoycePiano: Billy Justineau, Moose BrownMellotron: Billy JustineauElectric Organ: Billy Justineau, Jay Joyce, Moose BrownKeyboards: Jay JoyceSynthesizer: Billy Justineau, Jay JoyceProgramming: Jay JoyceHand Claps: Billy Justineau, Brian Snoody, Casey Beathard, Charlie Worsham, Craig Wright, Driver Williams, Eric Church, Jason Hall, Jaxon Hargrove, Jay Joyce, Jeff Cease, Jeff Hyde, Jimmy Mansfield, Joanna Cotten, John Peets, Lee Hendricks, Luke Dick Eric Church spent last year releasing new music at a relentless pace; sharing the results of a marathon session during which he spent nearly a month writing and recording a song per day while sequestered in rural North Carolina - including his latest Gold-certified No. 1 "Hell of a View" and current Top 5-and-climbing single "Heart On Fire." The resulting critically acclaimed and chart-topping three-part project, Heart & Soul, is available everywhere now.Just as unique as Church's approach to recording and releasing music is his tenacity on the road. During 2019's Double Down Tour, Church played back-to-back nights of two unique shows in each market sans opening act, giving every city's fans six-plus hours of his iconic music. The tour also featured a massive stop at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, where he broke the venue's concert attendance record with more than 56,000 fans in attendance and became the first artist to sell out the venue with a solo lineup. Church also took to the field at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium in 2021 to perform the National Anthem with R&B star Jazmine Sullivan ahead of Super Bowl LV and has now returned to the road for his 55-city The Gather Again Tour, visiting full-capacity arenas for an in-the-round show. He also headlined the recent ATLive festival at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with George Strait for a special night of "The King & The Chief" and will headline two one-of-a-kind stadium shows this summer; May 28 in Milwaukee in June 11 in Minneapolis.A seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner (including the 2020 award for Entertainer of the Year) and 10-time GRAMMY nominee, Church has amassed a passionate fanbase around the globe known as the Church Choir as well as a critically acclaimed catalog of music. His previous project, the Gold-certified Desperate Man, earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album (his third nod in the category). Prior releases include the Platinum-certified Sinners Like Me ("How 'Bout You," " Guys Like Me "), Carolina ("Smoke a Little Smoke," "Love Your Love the Most") and Mr. Misunderstood ("Record Year," "Round Here Buzz"), the Double-Platinum certified The Outsiders ("Like a Wrecking Ball," " Talladega ") and the 3x Platinum-certified Chief ("Springsteen," " Drink In My Hand "), as well as 30 Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum certified singles.



