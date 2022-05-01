BRIT-Nominated German Artist Jonasu Releases His Highly Anticipated New Single 'All Night & Every Day' With Rising Canadian Singer Reve





There has been no slowing down for Jonasu, his follow up release 'On My Mind' featuring Irish pop singer JC Stewart, landed 16 international 'New



As a solo artist and performer



Now



'All Night & Every Day' features rising Canadian dance-pop singer and songwriter Rêve, who has had incredible success with her infectious Gold-selling single 'CTRL + ALT + DEL' which has recently blown up globally, making her a rising star. "I have spent a long time looking for the right artist to sing 'All Night & Every Day' and I am super happy to have found Rêve," says Jonasu. "She was the first to nail it and I absolutely love her vocals. She was flying from Montreal to Berlin to record the song with me. She arrived and departed both during peak hours of the two intense storms that hit New York, NY (Top40 Charts) German multi-instrumentalist and producer Jonasu is one of dance music's rising stars; with over 1.5 billion worldwide streams under his belt, it was his platinum-selling single 'Black Magic' that really cemented his mark in the industry as a one to watch. With over 400 million worldwide streams accumulated so far, the pop-dance banger scored Jonasu his first Brit Award nomination for 'International Song of the Year.' 'Black Magic' also peaked No.3 on the UK Official Top 40 Singles Chart after remaining in the Top 5 for an incredible seven weeks and landed at No.22 of The OCC's 'End of Year Singles Chart Top 100-2021.' The official music video for 'Black Magic' also created waves across TV, peaking No.1 on the National TV Airplay Chart, landing on The Box A-List playlist and remaining at No.1 on Club MTV's Big 20 Chart for three consecutive weeks.There has been no slowing down for Jonasu, his follow up release 'On My Mind' featuring Irish pop singer JC Stewart, landed 16 international 'New Music Friday' playlists on Spotify [incl. No.1 position on NMF UK], playlist addition on 'Massive Dance Hits' and playlist covers for 'New Dance Revolution,' 'Hot New Dance' and 'Mint Japan.' Further playlist additions included Apple Music ['Dance XL'] and Amazon Music ['Nectar,' 'Best of The Month', 'Hot Singles,' 'Pop Right Now' and playlist cover for 'Fresh Dance']. 'On My Mind' had its first radio spin on release day on BBC Radio 1's 'Best New Pop' with further support from BBC Radio 1's Scott Mills ["Banger! Like it a lot - this will really grow on you!"] and landing playlist additions on KISS FM, KISS Dance and Capital Dance.As a solo artist and performer Jonasu played his first ever live show at one of the UK's biggest electronic music festivals Creamfields last year and performed his biggest live show yet at Capital FM's annual Jingle Bell Ball event at O2 Arena London in December, playing to 20,000 screaming fans and appearing alongside some of the world's biggest pop artists including Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, KSI and Years & Years.Now Jonasu is back with his new single 'All Night & Every Day,' which Jonasu describes as "a sassy sexy pop song with a strong female lead." Speaking about the highly anticipated release, Jonasu says "All Night & Every Day is about the feeling of wanting to be with a person non stop. I was playing around with retro 80s bass lines within house music. The song features mostly retro synths, like Juno 160, Solina and Jupiter 8."'All Night & Every Day' features rising Canadian dance-pop singer and songwriter Rêve, who has had incredible success with her infectious Gold-selling single 'CTRL + ALT + DEL' which has recently blown up globally, making her a rising star. "I have spent a long time looking for the right artist to sing 'All Night & Every Day' and I am super happy to have found Rêve," says Jonasu. "She was the first to nail it and I absolutely love her vocals. She was flying from Montreal to Berlin to record the song with me. She arrived and departed both during peak hours of the two intense storms that hit Europe in February 2022. I felt so bad for her and I hope she isn't scared of flying for the rest of her life!"



