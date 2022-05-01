Calum Scott Announces Sophomore Album "Bridges," Set For June 17 Release





* New Show Added. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today marks the premiere of "Heaven," the sublime new single from multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Calum Scott - listen @Top40-Charts.com! Along with sharing the triumphant and timeless ballad, Calum has announced that his highly awaited sophomore album Bridges will arrive on June 17. Soon after the album's release, the U.K.-based artist will embark on a headlining summer tour of North America - see below for the full list of tour dates and venues.The fourth single released from Bridges, " Heaven " once again reveals Calum's gift for finding unexpected ways to express universal emotions. "As songwriters, we're always searching for new ways of saying 'I miss you' or 'I love you' or 'I want you back,'" says Calum, who co-wrote " Heaven " with Hayley Warner (an Australian singer/songwriter who's also penned songs for artists like Katy Perry and Tori Kelly). "'The concept of 'Heaven' is the love between two people being so powerful that it is far superior to anything else, any other form of paradise that could be offered. I loved the idea of putting the power into the relationship."Produced by Fraser T. Smith, " Heaven " unfolds in a dynamic arrangement of soulful piano work, luminous strings, and elegantly swinging drumbeats - a glorious backdrop to Calum's masterful vocal performance. "It felt important to really push my vocal range on a song like this, so by the first chorus I'm already up in the rafters," he says. "But if you're talking about something so passionate, it should be delivered in a very passionate way." Threaded with lyrics that offer a certain poetic wisdom (e.g., "What good is life if we're all just waiting to dance in the sky?"), the result is a breathtaking tribute to living in the moment by fully surrendering to love.The follow-up to Calum's 2018 full-length debut Only Human — a widely acclaimed effort that hit No. 1 on the iTunes album chart in 21 countries across the globe, in addition to selling more than 3.6 million in adjusted album sales and garnering over 7.5 billion combined streams — Bridges will also feature the previously released singles "If You Ever Change Your Mind" (a bittersweet but empowered piece produced by Greg Kurstin, an eight-time GRAMMY Award® winner known for his work with Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Adele), "Rise" (a wildly soaring track whose video features a captivating performance from British actor Georgia Hirst), and "Biblical" (a heart-on-sleeve ballad Calum later followed with an American Sign Language version made in collaboration with the Tony Award®-winning Deaf West Theatre). Fans can pre-order the album now, HERE. Fresh off his recent run as support for Irish rock band The Script (which included a stop at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City), Calum has just announced his forthcoming headlining tour of North America. The 25-date tour will kick off on July 30 at Seattle's Neptune Theatre and wrap up on September 3 at Théatre Corona in Montréal, QC where a second show was just added along with additional shows in both Boston and NYC due to immediate sells outs. See below for the full itinerary and find ticketing info at https://www.calumscott.com/. Calum Scott North American Tour dates:July 30 - Seattle, WA - Neptune TheatreJuly 31 - Portland, OR - Crystal BallroomAugust 2 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of SpadesAugust 3 - San Francisco, CA - The FillmoreAugust 5 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OCAugust 6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda TheatreAugust 7 - San Diego, CA - House of BluesAugust 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent BallroomAugust 12 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues DallasAugust 13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues HoustonAugust 14 - Austin, TX - Scoot InnAugust 16 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead TheatreAugust 18 - Washington, DC - Sixth & I Historic SynagogueAugust 19 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza - SOLD OUTAugust 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living ArtsAugust 21 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club*August 23 - Montréal, QC - Théatre Corona - SOLD OUTAugust 24 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club - SOLD OUTAugust 26 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music HallAugust 27 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's HallAugust 28 - Cleveland, OH - House of BluesAugust 30 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity TheaterAugust 31 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues September 1 - New York, NY - Warsaw* September 3 - Montréal, QC - Théatre Corona** New Show Added.



