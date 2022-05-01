Award Winning Breakthrough Artist Holly Humberstone Releases Brand New Single "Sleep Tight"





15 Aug Sziget Festival Budapest New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last summer the BRITs Rising Star, NME Award winner and Ivor Novello nominee, Holly Humberstone, started catching feelings for a friend and didn't know how to navigate the risk of losing them if she blurred the lines between friendship and romance. "Sleep Tight," Holly's blistering new single released today, was born out of these emotions during a session with longtime collaborator Rob Milton and 1975's Matty Healy. "Sleep Tight" is the Grantham-born singer and songwriter's second collaboration with Matty, following "Please Don't Leave Just Yet," taken from her critically acclaimed second EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin.Holly performed the song for the first time live at Coachella last weekend, winning fans across the USA for her mammoth Girl In Red support tour, and the rising star now joins fellow BRIT Award winner and Grammy Award winning artist Olivia Rodrigo on her USA tour, having just played two breathtaking nights at Radio City in New York. Winning the prestigious BRITs Rising Star earlier this year, Holly gave a captivating performance of the heartbreak ballad 'London Is Lonely' live at the awards show, which was the very first time she has ever stepped foot into the O2 Arena. Following in the footsteps of global superstars including Adele, Florence + The Machine, Sam Fender and Griff, Holly's Rising Star win marks the start of a colossal year for the 22-year-old. Having just been nominated for Best Song Musically and Lyrically at this year's Ivor Novello's for 'Haunted House', alongside Adele, Ed Sheeran and Dave, Holly is a songwriter and artist whose lyrics and melodies transform painful human experience into collective joy. The artist to watch this festival season, Holly will be making appearances at Live At Leeds, Primavera, Best Kept Secret, Splendour in the Grass, and Glastonbury Festival, as well as her own sold-out headline at O2 Kentish Town Forum on 6 June.Having released her critically acclaimed second EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin, about being lost and questioning where you belong last year, Holly has become the UK's next great songwriting talent, with over 260M global streams. It is the honest storytelling at the heart of Holly's craft that has captured the hearts and minds of fans globally, with "tattoo lyrics" that are specific to her life, from her sisters' struggles with mental health to growing apart from her friends, where within the particular lives the universal. The EP features Holly's "favourite" BBC A-listed 'Scarlett', the cinematic masterpiece title-track The Walls Are Way Too Thin, the immaculately beautiful 'Haunted House', and 'Friendly Fire', which was performed with Bombay Bicycle Club's Jack Steadman at her O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire headline, and 'Thursday', which sits at the poignant heart of the body of work. Holly has also leant her inimitable vocals to BRIT Winner Sam Fender's smash hit 'Seventeen Going Under', with the star surprising Holly live on air when he presented her with the BRIT Rising Star Award, whilst Holly's cover of Doja Cat's " Kiss Me More " for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge and recent cover of Prince's legendary 'I Would Die 4 U', shows her incredible ability to reimagine and redefine.Nominated for the Ivor Novello Rising Star Award last year with Apple Music, and again this year, as well as being chosen as YouTube's next Artist On The Rise and Deezer's Focus artist after coming runner up in the BBC Sound of 2021, Holly Humberstone has the 'confidence and stature' (Evening Standard) that defies her 22-years of age and only two years in the limelight. Endearing fans at sold-out shows across the globe, last summer performing at the Roxy in LA, two-sold out Bowery Ballroom in NYC, with attendees included superstar Lorde, it's no surprise Holly was invited to join Olivia Rodrigo and Girl In Red on their huge USA tours. Indeed Holly identifies with "female writers who overshare", including Phoebe Bridgers and Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief: "My songs are quite self-exposing. I don't really leave much to the imagination because I am writing so much for my own mental well being" (Telegraph).OLIVIA RODRIGO SUPPORT TOUR26 April New York27 April New York29 April Toronto30 April Toronto03 May Boston04 May Washington DC06 May Philadelphia07 May Philadelphia09 May Atlanta10 May Nashville12 May Houston13 May Austin14 May Irving17 May Phoenix18 May San Diego20 May Las Vegas21 May Santa Barbara24 May LA25 May LAUK TOUR AND FESTIVAL DATES04 June Live At Leeds Leeds05 June Manchester Academy 2 Manchester06 June O2 Forum Kentish Town London09 June Primavera Sound Barcelona25 June Glastonbury Pilton11 June Tempelhof Sounds Germany12 June Best Kept Secret Netherlands18 June Hurricane Festival Germany19 June Southside Festival Germany17 July Finsbury Park London24 July Splendour In The Grass Australia27 July Factory Theatre Sydney29 July The Corner Hotel Melbourne31 July Tuning Fork Auckland12 Aug Way Out West Sweden13 Aug Flow Festival Helsinki15 Aug Sziget Festival Budapest



