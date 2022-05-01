Award Winning Breakthrough Artist Holly Humberstone Releases Brand New Single "Sleep Tight"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Last summer the BRITs Rising Star, NME Award winner and Ivor Novello nominee, Holly Humberstone, started catching feelings for a friend and didn't know how to navigate the risk of losing them if she blurred the lines between friendship and romance. "Sleep Tight," Holly's blistering new single released today, was born out of these emotions during a session with longtime collaborator Rob Milton
and 1975's Matty Healy. "Sleep Tight" is the Grantham-born singer and songwriter's second collaboration with Matty, following "Please Don't Leave Just Yet," taken from her critically acclaimed second EP The Walls
Are Way Too Thin.
Holly performed the song for the first time live at Coachella last weekend, winning fans across the USA for her mammoth Girl In Red support tour, and the rising star now joins fellow BRIT Award winner and Grammy Award winning artist Olivia
Rodrigo on her USA tour, having just played two breathtaking nights at Radio
City in New York. Winning the prestigious BRITs Rising Star earlier this year, Holly gave a captivating performance of the heartbreak ballad 'London Is Lonely' live at the awards show, which was the very first time she has ever stepped foot into the O2 Arena. Following in the footsteps of global superstars including Adele, Florence + The Machine, Sam Fender
and Griff, Holly's Rising Star win marks the start of a colossal year for the 22-year-old. Having just been nominated for Best Song Musically and Lyrically at this year's Ivor Novello's for 'Haunted House', alongside Adele, Ed Sheeran
and Dave, Holly is a songwriter and artist whose lyrics and melodies transform painful human experience into collective joy. The artist to watch this festival season, Holly will be making appearances at Live At Leeds, Primavera, Best Kept Secret, Splendour in the Grass, and Glastonbury Festival, as well as her own sold-out headline at O2 Kentish Town Forum on 6 June.
Having released her critically acclaimed second EP The Walls
Are Way Too Thin, about being lost and questioning where you belong last year, Holly has become the UK's next great songwriting talent, with over 260M global streams. It is the honest storytelling at the heart of Holly's craft that has captured the hearts and minds of fans globally, with "tattoo lyrics" that are specific to her life, from her sisters' struggles with mental health to growing apart from her friends, where within the particular lives the universal. The EP features Holly's "favourite" BBC A-listed 'Scarlett', the cinematic masterpiece title-track The Walls
Are Way Too Thin, the immaculately beautiful 'Haunted House', and 'Friendly Fire', which was performed with Bombay Bicycle Club's Jack Steadman at her O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
headline, and 'Thursday', which sits at the poignant heart of the body of work. Holly has also leant her inimitable vocals to BRIT Winner Sam Fender's smash hit 'Seventeen Going Under', with the star surprising Holly live on air when he presented her with the BRIT Rising Star Award, whilst Holly's cover of Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More
" for BBC Radio
1's Live Lounge and recent cover of Prince's legendary 'I Would Die 4 U', shows her incredible ability to reimagine and redefine.
Nominated for the Ivor Novello Rising Star Award last year with Apple Music, and again this year, as well as being chosen as YouTube's next Artist On The Rise and Deezer's Focus artist after coming runner up in the BBC Sound of 2021, Holly Humberstone has the 'confidence and stature' (Evening Standard) that defies her 22-years of age and only two years in the limelight. Endearing fans at sold-out shows across the globe, last summer performing at the Roxy in LA, two-sold out Bowery Ballroom in NYC, with attendees included superstar Lorde, it's no surprise Holly was invited to join Olivia
Rodrigo and Girl In Red on their huge USA tours. Indeed Holly identifies with "female writers who overshare", including Phoebe Bridgers and Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief: "My songs are quite self-exposing. I don't really leave much to the imagination because I am writing so much for my own mental well being" (Telegraph).
OLIVIA RODRIGO SUPPORT TOUR
26 April New York
27 April New York
29 April Toronto
30 April Toronto
03 May Boston
04 May Washington DC
06 May Philadelphia
07 May Philadelphia
09 May Atlanta
10 May Nashville
12 May Houston
13 May Austin
14 May Irving
17 May Phoenix
18 May San Diego
20 May Las Vegas
21 May Santa
Barbara
24 May LA
25 May LA
UK TOUR AND FESTIVAL DATES
04 June Live At Leeds Leeds
05 June Manchester Academy 2 Manchester
06 June O2 Forum Kentish Town London
09 June Primavera Sound Barcelona
25 June Glastonbury Pilton
11 June Tempelhof Sounds
Germany
12 June Best Kept Secret Netherlands
18 June Hurricane Festival Germany
19 June Southside Festival Germany
17 July Finsbury Park London
24 July Splendour In The Grass Australia
27 July Factory Theatre Sydney
29 July The Corner Hotel Melbourne
31 July Tuning Fork Auckland
12 Aug Way Out West
Sweden
13 Aug Flow Festival Helsinki
15 Aug Sziget Festival Budapest