Justin Bieber Releases New Single "Honest" Ft. Don Toliver

"Stay" with Kid Laroi, Justin's eighth career Hot 100 #1 single, made him the youngest solo artist ever to reach 100 hits on the chart. "Peaches," his certified-triple-platinum smash, made Justin the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart simultaneously.



www.youtube.com/justinbieber New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar Justin Bieber surprised fans this week with his lighthearted teaser "I Feel Funny," directed and hosted by Lyrical Lemonade founder and taste-making director Cole Bennett. Today, Justin and Cole serve up the main event with the video for "Honest," the new single from Bieber featuring Don Toliver.Punchy and uptempo, " Honest " finds Bieber and Toliver bobbing and weaving over the track as they race through snow-covered woods on souped-up sno-mobiles and escape trouble on the slopes. " Honest " marks Justin's first official single since " Ghost " - the anthemic finale to the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Justice - went #1 at pop radio in January, making chart history with the most #1 hits by a male solo artist in US radio history and the only fifth artist ever to reach twenty Top 5 hits on Hot 100."Stay" with Kid Laroi, Justin's eighth career Hot 100 #1 single, made him the youngest solo artist ever to reach 100 hits on the chart. "Peaches," his certified-triple-platinum smash, made Justin the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart simultaneously.Justin Bieber's eighth #1 album Justice has sold over eight million copies globally, amassed over 12 billion global streams, and was nominated for eight Grammys, including Album Of The Year. With an astounding 100 billion career streams and over 75 million albums sold globally, Justin reigns as one of the biggest artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 68 million subscribers worldwide and is the #1 artist on Spotify global with 79 million monthly listeners.Justin - who is currently nominated for thirteen Billboard Music Awards - has been wowing fans nightly on the opening leg of his Justice World Tour 2022, the biggest and most ambitious tour of his career. Throughout, Justin has remained committed to using his platform for social good, bringing his 'Justice In Action' initiative to fans across the country, raising awareness on important issues like criminal justice reform, climate action, voter registration and much more. Tickets for Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour 2022 are on sale no via justinbiebermusic.com and ticketmaster.com.www.instagram.com/justinbieberwww.facebook.com/JustinBieber/www.twitter.com/justinbieberwww.youtube.com/justinbieber



