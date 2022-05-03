Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 03/05/2022

Nesh Recordings Is Back To Provide A New EP By Electroblaze Titled "Babommchee"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nesh Recordings is back to provide a new Ep by Electroblaze, titled "Babommchee".
The three tracks were all created in Berlin, and crafted with a very tasty minimalist approach.

Electroblaze worked for the "Club der Visionäre" and their "Hoppetosse", where he experienced the finest music during his three years.
Minimal Techno shaped his sound there, but the process begun earlier, when he lived on Mallorca.
The tracks were finally processed and finished in Wiesbaden, and all Vocal elements, as often, comes from Electroblaze himself.
Out on May the 27th on Nesh Recordings, don't miss it!
