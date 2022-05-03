Stacey Jackson Releases 'Flipside (Acoustic)'



YOUTUBE - www.youtube.com/c/staerox0 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Recorded in London, Stacey Jackson worked with long-time collaborator and co- writer Ramzi Sleiman, who has worked with the likes of The Overtones, LuLu, Westlife, Taio Cruz, T2 and Mis-teeq. Compared to the original, this new acoustic version dazzles fans in a brand-new way. Accompanied by sombre piano, cello and backing singers, FLIPSIDE becomes transformed into a completely different song.The acoustic release will be out on the 29th of April. The original FLIPSIDE has a deliberate 1980s pop feel and was therefore the perfect track to use as an introduction to Stacey's 80s nostalgia pop TV Show, Stacey Jackson in the 80s (Spotlight TV, Sky Channel 365 and Freesat 500). FLIPSIDE has already gone on to become a No.1 hit on the Global Digital Radio Pop chart!FLIPSIDE is an anthem of empowerment, but it's also so much more than that. Stacey Jackson has been up against her fair share of obstacles; as an older woman in the public eye, certain parts of her career have been an uphill struggle. On this new acoustic version, a softer more melancholic energy shines through. Pouring her self-assertion and determination into every syllable, convincing us and, in the process, herself, that she's got staying power. The new acoustic version comes paired with a visceral live music video. The dark and smoky feel of the room symbolising the mood of the acoustic version contrasting with the bright neon lights, metaphorically portraying the '80s feel of the original."I had literally finished writing the song right before I even landed the TV series! So, when the producer of the show asked me if I could suggest a pop track we could use for the theme song - it was almost spiritual! Such a crazy coincidence!" says Stacey. "The lyrics came to me quite quickly because it's all about taking risks to become a better 'you', even when you have so many commitments in life and are being pulled in so many different directions. Stripping it back felt so right and just adds even more clarity to the lyrics which I think resonate with so many people." Current pop icons like Dua Lipa and The Weeknd are all referencing 80 pop, and so Stacey felt she could contribute to the trend - from the perspective of someone who was there first time around!Stacey Jackson is a singer/songwriter, entrepreneur, TV presenter & mother of four. She became an inspiration for stay-at-home moms when she shot to fame, having launched her music career at age 40. Following the chart success of her debut single, Stacey has gone on to release four albums & over a dozen singles, and recorded " Live It Up " with legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. The record recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and has been rebooted & relaunched in June 2021. She has also worked with Papa Levi & prolific dance music producers & remixers such as C-Rod and Dave Audé. She's toured the world from stadiums to floats at Pride, stepping out in her trademark high heels & hot-pants.Now Stacey features on a regular guest slot with Liverpool Live radio, playingevery Saturday afternoons alongside Roy Basnett. She also has exciting, new music lined-up for her fans with a brand-new original EP as well as the follow up single to FLIPSIDE, which will be released this spring!As fitness also plays a huge part in Stacey's life, she launched her patented workout top called Staefit - created to tackle issues women may have while working out and through her online workout videos she encourages women to be the best possible versions of themselves. Premiering in June 2021 on Spotlight TV, her music show, Stacey Jackson In The 80s, continues with brand new episodes airing each week, on Sky as well as other satellite providers.INSTAGRAM - www.instagram.com/staeroxTWITTER - twitter.com/staeroxFACEBOOK - www.facebook.com/staeroxSPOTIFY - open.spotify.com/artist/2GHz4Qbs2i2bgOAAk9TKHk?si=vR_a_yhUTmeefCCRU0-3aAYOUTUBE - www.youtube.com/c/staerox0



