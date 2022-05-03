Harry Styles Heading For 5th Week At No 1 In UK



The UK Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm. Follow the Top 40 countdown live on BBC New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Harry Styles is on track to be Number 1 for the 5th consecutive week with As It Was this Friday.Future, Drake and Tems could shake up the Top 10 with their brand new collaboration Wait For U at Number 8. Future could see three Top 40 entries on the UK Singles Chart following the release of his ninth studio album I Never Liked You.American Idol contestant Benson Boone could see his first-ever UK Top 40 single as In The Stars could chart at Number 15.Just outside the Top 40, Nathan Dawe and Ella Henderson's Calabria-sampling collab could be a new entry at Number 41.The UK Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm. Follow the Top 40 countdown live on BBC Radio 1's Official Chart show with Scott Mills.



