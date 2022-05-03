R&B Singer Kennyflowers Shares New Single "Anonymous Girl"





www.instagram.com/kennyflowerss New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kennyflowers is a rising talent hailing from Chicago. Kenny developed a passion for music at a young age and used that passion to teach himself to play piano, produce and write songs. Following the release of debut single "Butterflys" in 2019, the independent self-made artist has been quickly growing his fanbase with a series of soothing and captivating R&B singles, including " Fireball ", which has amassed almost one million streams on Spotify alone. And Kenny looks set to continue his impressive rise with the release of new single "Anonymous Girl" (produced by Danny Dwyer).The smooth R&B track is one of Kenny's most impressive releases to date and stands out on the first listen. Showcasing his vocal prowess and range, Kenny's voice on the track is crisp and soulful, with his silky falsetto particularly striking. Boosted further by Danny Dwyer's mesmerising production and Kenny's infectious melodies and candid storytelling, the track makes for an exciting listen and decisively marks out Kennyflowers as an artist to watch in the R&B scene.Speaking further on the new release, Kennyflowers says, "Initially I wrote this song about me hoping to find the girl of my dreams and to devote myself fully. But after sitting in my files for over three years, this song evolved into me singing about my fear of hurting the girl of my dreams." "Anonymous Girl" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/kennyflowers/anonymous-girl.www.instagram.com/kennyflowerss



