Pusha T's 'It's Almost Dry' Debuts At No1 On Billboard 200 Album Chart

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pusha T's critically acclaimed fourth album It's Almost Dry debuts today at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart,a career-first for the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated hip-hop legend. It's Almost Dry also debuts at #1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Rap Albums charts. This week, the album peaked at #1 Spotify Global and #1 on Apple Music in over 52 countries worldwide.Produced entirely by Ye and Pharrell Williams, It's Almost Dry features "Call My Bluff," "Neck & Wrist", "Diet Coke" and "Hear Me Clearly," and has been praised by critics and fans alike as Pusha's "best body of work." It's Almost Dry arrives as the highly anticipated follow-up to Pusha's 2018 instant-classic masterpiece, Daytona. Pusha T kicked off the week taking over the NYC streets with his Cokechella listening party Wednesday night, followed by a Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon performance of "Dreamin of the Past," culminating Friday with a return to The Tonight Show for a sit-down interview.Pusha has also announced the It's Almost Dry Tour, launching May 29th in Seattle, WA. The initial phase of the tour wraps in Philadelphia on June 23. Tickets for the It's Almost Dry Tour are on sale now at kingpush.com/tour."My brand is all about creating masterpieces," Pusha recently told Complex."This is a legacy thing with me. This is all about being great. This is the realestreal estate in hip-hop, and I'm the Martin Scorsese of it." The theme continues in Pusha's recent Office Magazine cover story: "I'm the novel. I'm the fucking Godfather trilogy."




