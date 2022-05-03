Carrie Underwood Debuts Cinematic Music Video For "Ghost Story"





Underwood has also teamed up with YouTube for an exclusive Stagecoach Pre-Party on April 30 at 9:50pm PT, only available to YouTube Premium members, and will take place just prior to her livestreamed headline performance from Stagecoach beginning at 10pm PT.



Released March 18, "Ghost Story" is currently climbing the charts and is the lead single from Underwood's just-announced album Denim & Rhinestones, out June 10.



The music video was directed by Underwood's longtime collaborator, acclaimed director and photographer, Randee St. Nicholas, who has shot multiple videos with Underwood throughout her career, including "Cry Pretty," "Drinking Alone," "Blown Away," "Smoke Break," and 2020's "



"Ghost Story" was written by Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey and



The music video was filmed in downtown L.A. at famed 1931 movie palace, the Los Angeles Theatre. With its crystal chandeliers, marble, gold leaf, silk damask wall coverings, and an extraordinary fountain of marble and crystal in the upper lobby, the beautiful and historic location set the tone for the haunting story of a past love affair, where one person has moved on and is living her life while the other is haunted by her memory everywhere he turns and in everything he does. The ambience is sensual and moody, with a tip of the hat to the glamour of "Moulin Rouge."



Underwood, who also performs on a trapeze in the video, says, "Randee St. Nicholas has an incredible eye and always knows how to film everything in the most unique and beautiful way. I am very visually-oriented and from the first time I heard 'Ghost Story,' I had a vision for how I wanted to bring this song to life in performance and Randee always takes everything to a whole other artistic level beyond my own imagination."



The Denim & Rhinestones album is Underwood's latest collaboration with



The Denim & Rhinestones Signed CD Box Set and Vinyl Box Sets are available for preorder now, which include an exclusive t-shirt, rhinestone pack, denim tote bag, and album slip mat in limited quantities here. Fans can order from physical retailers here. The vinyl edition will be available in July and a cassette version on August 5.



Underwood recently won her 8th GRAMMY® Award for Best

She continues her ongoing, REFLECTION: The Las



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the eve of her exciting return to headline the legendary Mane Stage at the Stagecoach Festival, 8-time GRAMMY Award winner Carrie Underwood announces the World Premiere of the cinematic official music video for her new single "Ghost Story," available now on all platforms.Underwood has also teamed up with YouTube for an exclusive Stagecoach Pre-Party on April 30 at 9:50pm PT, only available to YouTube Premium members, and will take place just prior to her livestreamed headline performance from Stagecoach beginning at 10pm PT.Released March 18, "Ghost Story" is currently climbing the charts and is the lead single from Underwood's just-announced album Denim & Rhinestones, out June 10.The music video was directed by Underwood's longtime collaborator, acclaimed director and photographer, Randee St. Nicholas, who has shot multiple videos with Underwood throughout her career, including "Cry Pretty," "Drinking Alone," "Blown Away," "Smoke Break," and 2020's " Hallelujah " with John Legend, all of which have been honored as CMT's fan-voted Video of the Year, as well as now-iconic artwork for many of Underwood's albums such as Blown Away, Storyteller, Cry Pretty, and now, Denim & Rhinestones."Ghost Story" was written by Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia and co-produced by David Garcia and Underwood. The hot new single was performed by the superstar on the recent 64th Annual GRAMMY® Awards, and also for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, in a show-stopping, high-flying version from the stage of the Resorts World Theatre, home of her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency.The music video was filmed in downtown L.A. at famed 1931 movie palace, the Los Angeles Theatre. With its crystal chandeliers, marble, gold leaf, silk damask wall coverings, and an extraordinary fountain of marble and crystal in the upper lobby, the beautiful and historic location set the tone for the haunting story of a past love affair, where one person has moved on and is living her life while the other is haunted by her memory everywhere he turns and in everything he does. The ambience is sensual and moody, with a tip of the hat to the glamour of "Moulin Rouge."Underwood, who also performs on a trapeze in the video, says, "Randee St. Nicholas has an incredible eye and always knows how to film everything in the most unique and beautiful way. I am very visually-oriented and from the first time I heard 'Ghost Story,' I had a vision for how I wanted to bring this song to life in performance and Randee always takes everything to a whole other artistic level beyond my own imagination."The Denim & Rhinestones album is Underwood's latest collaboration with David Garcia, having co-produced her critically acclaimed 2018 release, Cry Pretty, which marked the first time she produced her own album. Garcia and Underwood also co-produced her 2021 GRAMMY® Award-winning album of gospel hymns, My Savior.The Denim & Rhinestones Signed CD Box Set and Vinyl Box Sets are available for preorder now, which include an exclusive t-shirt, rhinestone pack, denim tote bag, and album slip mat in limited quantities here. Fans can order from physical retailers here. The vinyl edition will be available in July and a cassette version on August 5.Underwood recently won her 8th GRAMMY® Award for Best Roots Gospel Album for My Savior, where she and Jason Aldean were also nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their smash hit #1 duet, "If I Didn't Love You." The duo also won ACM Single of the Year as well as two 2022 CMT Music Awards for " If I Didn't Love You " - Collaborative Video of the Year and Video of the Year, continuing Underwood's reign as the most awarded artist in CMT history with 25 total wins. The multi-week #1 " If I Didn't Love You " has spent a record-setting 26 weeks in the Top 10 of Billboard Country Airplay so far, with more than 364 million global streams RTD.She continues her ongoing, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at the Resorts World Theatre in May, having opened the new 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre, the first artist to grace the largest and tallest stage in Las Vegas, with sold-out shows in December 2021 and March 2022. Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Timesbestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 66 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All nine of her consecutive album releases (two of which she co-produced) from the beginning of her career debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Chart, making her the only artist to accomplish that feat. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness. She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller. She launched her fit52 app in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. She was the first artist to perform at the new Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, began with a sold-out debut run in December 2021 and continues this Spring. She will release her highly-anticipated album, Denim & Rhinestones, on June 10, 2022, which she co-produced with David Garcia, and the first single from the album, "Ghost Story" is climbing the charts.



