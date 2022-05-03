The Sweet Things Share Second Single And Video "Ya Know I Don't Mind"- New Album 'Brown Leather' Out 6/3





Ride The River. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Coming off their last single - the potent "Brown Leather" and its action-packed video - freewheeling New York rock band THE SWEET THINGS today (May 2) show another musical side with new single "Ya Know I Don't Mind." Taken from their upcoming second album BROWN LEATHER (out June 3 via Wendigo Productions NYC/Spaghetty Town Records), it's a bluesy, soulful and countrified acoustic rock ballad about the pain that lingers after a romance dies: "It's not always easy to tell what's right from wrong/You wanna kill the love that remains after somethings gone."THE SWEET THINGS - founding member, lead vocalist & rhythm guitarist Dave Tierney; fellow founding member, bassist/vocalist Sam Hariss; and newcomers, Tobin Dale (string-bending extremist and slide marksmen) and Bronx-born emigre to Queens Hector Lopez (drums)-have also released the "Ya Know I Don't Mind" video. It was premiered last week by Top Shelf Music.Like the "Brown Leather" video, "Ya Know I Don't Mind" was filmed by award-winning director Video Rahim (Mastodon, Blackberry Smoke), and it's actually the sequel to the "Brown Leather" video. Filmed at the same location - Chip's Bar and Grill in Winder, GA - the "Ya Know I Don't Mind" video continues as Hariss wakes up outside the bar just as he did to start the video for "Brown Leather.""If our music video for the song 'Brown Leather' is the aspirational dream world we want to live in, this music video for 'Ya Know I Don't Mind' is the sobering dose of reality you sometimes get when you wake up," shares Tierney who wrote the song, which features guest musician Rob Clores (Jesse Malin, The Black Crowes) on piano and organ.BROWN LEATHER is an 11-song sweet mix of twangin' bangin' country blues, bluesy country and Southern rock and roll. It tells timeless tales that sound familiar yet fresh at the same time. The album was recorded with producer Matt Chiaravalle at the iconic FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL (Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, and Wilson Pickett) with finishing touches added in NYC's Flux Studios and Mercy Sound.THE SWEET THINGS' debut album IN BORROWED SHOES, ON BORROWED TIME was released in 2019. Faster and Louder praised the record stating "In Borrowed Shoes is The Sweet Things' Exile On Main St. It runs the stylistic gamut from trashy rock n' roll to blues to country to soulful ballads" while Sleaze Roxx compared it to if the "1972 Stones were exiled in the New York City's East Village instead of the south of France."BROWN LEATHER Track listing:Brown LeatherYa Know I Don't MindRide It HomeKeep On Movin'Ain't Got Enough RoomCold FeetFamiliar FaceIt Hurts Me TooMentholated BluesProblematic LifeRide The River.



