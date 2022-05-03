Steve Aoki And HRVY Find Liberation With Buoyant Summer Dance Anthem "Save Me"



Aoki approaches each new endeavor with the same sense of dedication he's put into his past achievements, including his critically-acclaimed 2019 memoir BLUE: The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 2x-Grammy-nominated artist and producer Steve Aoki and English singer-songwriter HRVY are finding liberation with their new collaborative single " Save Me " out today via Dim Mak Records. The fizzy summer dance anthem is an electronic banger with a charming love story in the heart of the lyrics that will be taking over listeners worldwide. With earnest lyrics, cloaked in waves of catchy, energetic beats and head bopping production, the track blends Aoki's unparalleled style with HRVY's silky smooth vocals to produce a sonic experience that is absolutely undeniable. " Save Me " debuts alongside an eerily atmospheric music video that finds the two artists in a hauntingly dire situation. Listen here: steveaoki.lnk.to/SaveMeWatch the music video here:Steve shares, "For 'Save Me,' I wanted to create a vibrant and fun drop that had a special bounce to match HRVY's incredible vocal style. When we did the video, it felt like a haunted church vibe was the perfect setting for what the soul-stirring lyrics depict."HRVY and Aoki had been connecting through the air waves throughout the song's production, finally getting a chance to meet in person for the first time at the music video shoot in Los Angeles."I've always been a huge fan of Steve's," says HRVY. "So after I wrote the song last year and heard he wanted it to be a single it was an immediate yes. We'd not actually met until the shoot in LA and I'm hoping we'll be able to perform it together at some festivals in the summer and throw some cake out too!!"This year has been a big one for HRVY, with HRVY's millions of listeners following the 23-year-old on the adventure of this exciting next chapter in his musical maturation on the heels of his latest EP Views from the 23rd Floor. Meanwhile Steve Aoki recently teamed up with grandson and Jasiah for the frenetic and guitar heavy "KULT," as well as his gametime-ready smash with SHAQ "Welcome to the Playhouse." In January the NFT visionary also launched A0K1VERSE, a new ecosystem bridging real-world experiences with web 2.0 and web3, continuing to pave a path towards the future as one of the top leading innovators in the NFT space.A first glance of HRVY across Spotify and social media will present you with huge undeniable stats; with over a billion combined streams, multiple certified singles and a social following of over 10 million globally, HRVY, is undeniably cementing his status as an international pop star.HRVY has been working consistently to fine tune his craft and live performance. Over the past years, he has been touring incessantly which has helped him amass a massive international fanbase. In 2019 alone he estimates he visited 26 countries, boosting a profile that's seen HRVY mania break out in Asia. Closer to home, HRVY has sold out three UK and European tours including headline shows at Eventim Apollo Hammersmith and two London Palladium shows in fall 2021.Plus he has sold out shows in Asia, Australia and America. Alongside this, HRVY has also performed at festivals in Jakarta, Korea and shared the stage with Jonas Blue at Capital FMs Summertime Ball twice to an audience of over 80,000 each time as well as their Jingle Bell Ball and solo performance at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in 2019.Having recently signed to new label BMG, HRVY has just released his new EP "views from the 23rd floor" a body of work written by HRVY that represents the artist that HRVY is now.Boasting a 77 million average monthly reach across all his platforms, 2x-Grammy-nominated music producer, artist, fashion designer, entrepreneur and NFT visionary Steve Aoki is one of the most successful cross-genre artists in the world. A Guinness World Record holder for the "Most Traveled Musician in a Single Calendar Year," Aoki has performed at nearly every top festival around the world, including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Fuji Rock Festival, Tomorrowland and Electric Daisy Carnival.Since the release of his 2012 debut solo album, Wonderland, which earned him his first Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronica Album, Aoki has collaborated with an impressive list of varied artists, including BTS, Maluma, Snoop Dogg, Linkin Park, blink-182, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz and Daddy Yankee, and released three Platinum singles, six Gold singles and produced over ten Top 10 radio records. After unveiling four Neon Future albums, the most recent being Neon Future IV in 2020, Aoki's next album is due out later this year featuring the dynamic alt-rock single, "KULT," alongside grandson and Jasiah.Aoki approaches each new endeavor with the same sense of dedication he's put into his past achievements, including his critically-acclaimed 2019 memoir BLUE: The Color of Noise and THE AOKI FOUNDATION, which he founded in 2012 to support organizations in brain science and its research. His influential record label Dim Mak, celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021, known for being a launching pad to the careers of prominent acts like Bloc Party, The Chainsmokers, Bloody Beetroots and The Kills. Most recently, Aoki created the A0K1VERSE, an NFT membership community, powered by the Passport, that welcomes his fans to both virtual and real-world experiences. In whatever space he enters, Aoki offers a community for those who need it most.



