Straight No Chaser Announces 25th Anniversary Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser
will celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2022 with a 62-date fall tour and their third PBS special airing nationwide starting in June.
Formed during the 1996-1997 school year at Indiana
University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser
- which began, according to group member Steve Morgan
as a "way to meet girls" - eventually emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide.
"When we started Straight No Chaser
as college kids at Indiana
University, we never imagined that 25 years later, we'd have two albums certified gold and tour dates around the world," said group member Walter Chase. "What a ride it has been. It has literally been a dream come true."
This fall, the group will kick off their "The 25th Anniversary Celebration" tour on October 20th in Deadwood, South Dakota, and will perform through New Year's Eve, where the tour wraps up in Portland, OR. In total, this fall the group will perform 62 shows. Tickets for most dates go on-sale this Friday, May 6th. A full itinerary is below.
In commemoration of "The 25th Anniversary Celebration," Straight No Chaser
will release an exclusive NFT to mark the occasion. All details will be revealed in the coming days on Straight No Chaser's site and social platforms (all links are below).
Additionally, PBS stations nationwide will air "Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration," starting this June. The concert, filmed at the Murat Theatre at Old National
Center in Indianapolis in 2019 where the group has sold out 27 shows, features the nine group members performing classics like "Proud Mary," "Lean on Me" and "Twistin,'" as well as pop mash-ups, like "Uptown Funk/Thriller."
Earlier this year, Straight No Chaser, known for their soundtrack to the holidays, released a book of cocktail and food recipes, sharing their family traditions with their fans. Straight No Chaser
Sound Bites: A Cappella, Cocktails, and Cuisine, a recipe book with personal family memories shared with the broader Chaser family and published by Red Lightning Books (a sister company of IU Press), is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Red Lightning, and on Straight No Chaser's site.
This fall, Straight No Chaser
will release a physical version of last year's deluxe edition of Social Christmasing, which featured an original, "Christmas Show," written by group member Mike Luginbill and "Celebrate Me Home," featuring Kenny Loggins, in addition to the album's original tracklist which included their signature twist on Christmas classics like "Silver Bells" and "Frosty The Snowman," five new original songs, and a hopeful take on the Counting Crows
classic "A Long December."
Tour Dates:
*denotes matinee and evening shows
June
1 - Kitchener, ON, Canada - Centre in the Square
2 - Windsor, ON, Canada - The Coloseum at Windsors Caesar
4 - Aurora, IL - Paramount Theatre*
September
18 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center
20 - Hagerstown, MD - The Maryland Theatre
21 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
October
20 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand
21 - Sioux City, IA - Orpheum Theatre
22 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre
23 - Mason
City, IA - North Iowa Arena
Community Auditorium (check with venue for on-sale date)
26 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre
27 - Louisville, KY - The Kentucky Center - Whitney Hall
28 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
29 - Johnson City, TN - Martin
Center
30 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
November
2 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
3 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theatre
4 - Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre
5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center
6 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
8 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
9 - McAllen, TX - McAllen Performing Arts Center (check with venue for on-sale date)
10 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater
11 - Jackson, MS - Thalia
Mara Hall (check with venue for on-sale date)
12 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama
Theatre
13 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center
15 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre
16 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Steinmetz Hall
17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts
18 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
19 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
20 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
25 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
26 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall
27 - Buffalo, NY - Kleinhan's Music
Hall
29 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
30 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center
December
1 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
2 - Providence, RI - Veterans Memorial Auditorium
3 - Easton, PA - State
Center Theatre For The Arts*
4 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre*
6 - Cleveland, OH - Connor Palace
7 - Madison, WI - Overture Hall (check with venue for on-sale date)
8 - St. Louis, MO - Fox Theatre
9 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre
10 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre*
11 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre*
13 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center
14 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy
Theatre
15 - Evansville, IN - Old National
Events Plaza
16 - Bloomington, IN - University Auditorium
18 - Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theatre
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center
21 - National
Harbor, MD - MGM National
Harbor
22 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre
23 - Chicago, IL - Chicago
Theatre
27 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center
28 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Kavli Theatre
29 - San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall
30 - Medford, OR - Craterian Theater (check with venue for on-sale date)
31 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium.