Straight No Chaser Announces 25th Anniversary Tour Dates





Formed during the 1996-1997 school year at

"When we started



This fall, the group will kick off their "The 25th Anniversary Celebration" tour on October 20th in Deadwood, South Dakota, and will perform through New Year's Eve, where the tour wraps up in Portland, OR. In total, this fall the group will perform 62 shows. Tickets for most dates go on-sale this Friday, May 6th. A full itinerary is below.



In commemoration of "The 25th Anniversary Celebration,"



Additionally, PBS stations nationwide will air "Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration," starting this June. The concert, filmed at the Murat Theatre at Old



Earlier this year, Straight No Chaser, known for their soundtrack to the holidays, released a book of cocktail and food recipes, sharing their family traditions with their fans.



This fall,



Tour Dates:

*denotes matinee and evening shows



June

1 - Kitchener, ON, Canada - Centre in the Square

2 - Windsor, ON, Canada - The Coloseum at Windsors Caesar

4 - Aurora, IL - Paramount Theatre*



September

18 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

20 - Hagerstown, MD - The Maryland Theatre

21 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre



October

20 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand

21 - Sioux City, IA - Orpheum Theatre

22 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre

23 -

26 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre

27 - Louisville, KY - The Kentucky Center - Whitney Hall

28 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

29 - Johnson City, TN -

30 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center



November

2 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

3 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theatre

4 - Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre

5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

6 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

8 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

9 - McAllen, TX - McAllen Performing Arts Center (check with venue for on-sale date)

10 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater

11 - Jackson, MS -

12 - Birmingham, AL -

13 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center

15 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre

16 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Steinmetz Hall

17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

18 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

19 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

20 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

25 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

26 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall

27 - Buffalo, NY - Kleinhan's

29 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

30 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center



December

1 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

2 - Providence, RI - Veterans Memorial Auditorium

3 - Easton, PA -

4 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre*

6 - Cleveland, OH - Connor Palace

7 - Madison, WI - Overture Hall (check with venue for on-sale date)

8 - St. Louis, MO - Fox Theatre

9 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

10 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre*

11 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre*

13 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center

14 - Fort Wayne, IN -

15 - Evansville, IN - Old

16 - Bloomington, IN - University Auditorium

18 - Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theatre

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

21 -

22 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre

23 - Chicago, IL -

27 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center

28 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Kavli Theatre

29 - San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall

30 - Medford, OR - Craterian Theater (check with venue for on-sale date)

31 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser will celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2022 with a 62-date fall tour and their third PBS special airing nationwide starting in June.Formed during the 1996-1997 school year at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser - which began, according to group member Steve Morgan as a "way to meet girls" - eventually emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide."When we started Straight No Chaser as college kids at Indiana University, we never imagined that 25 years later, we'd have two albums certified gold and tour dates around the world," said group member Walter Chase. "What a ride it has been. It has literally been a dream come true."This fall, the group will kick off their "The 25th Anniversary Celebration" tour on October 20th in Deadwood, South Dakota, and will perform through New Year's Eve, where the tour wraps up in Portland, OR. In total, this fall the group will perform 62 shows. Tickets for most dates go on-sale this Friday, May 6th. A full itinerary is below.In commemoration of "The 25th Anniversary Celebration," Straight No Chaser will release an exclusive NFT to mark the occasion. All details will be revealed in the coming days on Straight No Chaser's site and social platforms (all links are below).Additionally, PBS stations nationwide will air "Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration," starting this June. The concert, filmed at the Murat Theatre at Old National Center in Indianapolis in 2019 where the group has sold out 27 shows, features the nine group members performing classics like "Proud Mary," "Lean on Me" and "Twistin,'" as well as pop mash-ups, like "Uptown Funk/Thriller."Earlier this year, Straight No Chaser, known for their soundtrack to the holidays, released a book of cocktail and food recipes, sharing their family traditions with their fans. Straight No Chaser Sound Bites: A Cappella, Cocktails, and Cuisine, a recipe book with personal family memories shared with the broader Chaser family and published by Red Lightning Books (a sister company of IU Press), is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Red Lightning, and on Straight No Chaser's site.This fall, Straight No Chaser will release a physical version of last year's deluxe edition of Social Christmasing, which featured an original, "Christmas Show," written by group member Mike Luginbill and "Celebrate Me Home," featuring Kenny Loggins, in addition to the album's original tracklist which included their signature twist on Christmas classics like "Silver Bells" and "Frosty The Snowman," five new original songs, and a hopeful take on the Counting Crows classic "A Long December."Tour Dates:*denotes matinee and evening showsJune1 - Kitchener, ON, Canada - Centre in the Square2 - Windsor, ON, Canada - The Coloseum at Windsors Caesar4 - Aurora, IL - Paramount Theatre*September18 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center20 - Hagerstown, MD - The Maryland Theatre21 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol TheatreOctober20 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand21 - Sioux City, IA - Orpheum Theatre22 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre23 - Mason City, IA - North Iowa Arena Community Auditorium (check with venue for on-sale date)26 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre27 - Louisville, KY - The Kentucky Center - Whitney Hall28 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre29 - Johnson City, TN - Martin Center30 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts CenterNovember2 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center3 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theatre4 - Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center6 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre8 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre9 - McAllen, TX - McAllen Performing Arts Center (check with venue for on-sale date)10 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater11 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall (check with venue for on-sale date)12 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre13 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center15 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre16 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Steinmetz Hall17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts18 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall19 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre20 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall25 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre26 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall27 - Buffalo, NY - Kleinhan's Music Hall29 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount30 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts CenterDecember1 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena2 - Providence, RI - Veterans Memorial Auditorium3 - Easton, PA - State Center Theatre For The Arts*4 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre*6 - Cleveland, OH - Connor Palace7 - Madison, WI - Overture Hall (check with venue for on-sale date)8 - St. Louis, MO - Fox Theatre9 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre10 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre*11 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre*13 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center14 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre15 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza16 - Bloomington, IN - University Auditorium18 - Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theatre20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center21 - National Harbor, MD - MGM National Harbor22 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre23 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre27 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center28 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Kavli Theatre29 - San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall30 - Medford, OR - Craterian Theater (check with venue for on-sale date)31 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium.



