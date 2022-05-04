Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles In MacArthur Park

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles (Levitt LA) is thrilled to announce its 15th season of summer performances in MacArthur Park that continues to reflect the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles with an outstanding lineup while enjoying an iconic LA outdoor setting.
The electrifying 2022 lineup features international greats as well as LA's own superstar talents performing a wide variety of genres including cumbia, rock, soul, ska, salsa, electronic dance music, Hip-Hop, folklorico music from Mexico, Central & South America, and more. Levitt LA's concerts will once again transform MacArthur Park into a sonically-charged urban oasis featuring free live music under the stars.
Levitt LA is pleased to announce that concerts will be live-streamed and available after the season on YouTube, expanding the accessibility of free high-quality concerts for all.
"We're coming back stronger than ever this summer," says Matthew Himes, Levitt LA's Director
of Programming and Production, "with over 150 performances, 50 genres, and many surprises, there's a little something for everyone. We can't wait to see everyone dance, laugh, and enjoy the incredible music under the stars with all their friends and families and make new connections with each other."
Launching the season, Levitt LA is partnering with LACMA's Latin Sounds
and La Banda Elástica to co- present the concert series' opening night on June 18, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm featuring El Gran Silencio, Buyepongo, Las Chikas, and La Banda Elástica DJ's.
This season will also feature the soulful oldie sounds of Joe Bataan, Mexican sonidero sounds of Grupo Soñador, to the neo-perreo beats of Andrekza, dancing all night with LA's hottest DJ's to a festival celebrating Filipino culture & beyond !!
With long built trust Levitt LA teams up with local heritage groups and music collectives who often serve as culture bearers to celebrate the distinct communities that make LA so unique. The Sunday concerts showcase exciting new and traditional music for an immersive crosscultural experience with food, dance, and more!
Such as: INCA, The Peruvian Ensemble and TAIKOPROJECT- presented in partnership with The Music
Center, plus Yola At HOLA, HOLA Music
Studios. For more information about the Levitt LA Summer Season 2022, please visit www.levittlosangeles.org.
In addition, Levitt LA is proud to join WE RISE initiative for Mental Health Awareness Month. Throughout the month of May, community partners will provide access to mental health resources and opportunities for connection via cultural experiences and pop up concerts in collaborations Levitt LA. For more information on the WE RISE events in May, check out the following (https://werise.la).
Lastly, join Levitt LA for our 15th Anniversary season announcement party, Sunday May 8th (2-8pm) in collaboration with the monthly DJ party Biscuits and Jams at Thunderbolt Café in Historic Filipinotown. Sets by DJ Phatrick, DJ Bonds, Matthew Himes and KCRW Morning Becomes Eclectic's Novena Carmél and Anthony Valadez and food, libations, and a photo booth will be available. Stop by to dance with us and celebrate the magic of music! Free, all ages event!
Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles' 2022 Season is supported in part by:
City of Los Angeles, City of Los Angeles Recreation and Parks Department, Los Angeles City Councilmember Gil Cedillo, Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation, Red Bull, Amazon, Los Angeles Medical Center Foundation, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, MacArthur Park Neighborhood Council, Echo Park Neighborhood Council, Westlake North Neighborhood Council, Wilshire
Center Koreatown Neighborhood Council, Pico Union Neighborhood Council, Rampart Village Neighborhood Council, Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, LACMA, Fowler Museum, Everybody.world, Goethe-Institut Los Angeles, ICA LA, Bresee Foundation, Ricky's Pizza, Diablo
Taco, Purgatory Pizza, Grimy Goods, Fusicology and many more donors like you.
Levitt LA Season 2022 Line Up:
JUNE:
18, 5:00pm-10:00pm - LACMA Latin Sounds
and La Banda Elastica Present - El Gran Silencio, Buyepongo, Las Chikas, La Banda Elástica Dj's
19, 4:00pm-7:00pm - Marikel International Presents - Caribbean Kaleidoscope Ft. Upstream, Prince
Bernard, Hummingbird Village, Chacombo, Jonkonnu Performers, Dj Adé Neff
24, 6:00pm-10:00pm - Stage of the Arts Inc and Generation Hip-Hop Global Present - 39th Annual Radiotron Ft. Toddy Tee, Las Brujas Brew, Mc Lelann, Host Toquon Tha Mc, Bgirl Deya Deyis, Bboy Ali, Bboy Wilpower, Tha Union Station, Dj Phantom G, Reo Del Tempo, Popper Nikko, Mix Master D
25, 7:00pm-10:00pm - Nance Arte Productions Presents - Boogaloo Assassins, Bobby
Soul
26, 4:00pm-7:00pm -The Music
Center Presents - INCA, The Peruvian Ensemble, TAIKOPROJECT plus Yola At HOLA, HOLA Music
Studios
JULY:
8, 7:00pm-10:00pm - Nance Arte Productions and Sistah Q Present - Alika, Quinto Sol, Sistah Q
9, 7:00pm-10:00pm - Southern Soul Spinners Presents - Joe Bataan, Westside Crew, Nahko, Ruben
Molina
10, 4:00pm-7:00pm - Centro Cultural Techantit Presents - De Musica Ancestral, Tradicional Y Folklórica Salvadoreña Ft. Will Echegoyen, Jose Ortiz, Luis López, Gustavo Pineda, Patricia
Obando, Margarita
Guillen, Ana Patricia
Silva Orellana, Gustavo Eduardo Pineda Nolasco
15, 7:00pm-10:00pm - Adee Roberson Presents - Les Filles
De Illighadad, Adee Roberson
16, 7:00pm-10:00pm - Boombox Presents - Peanut Butter Wolf, Dj Nu-Mark, Inka One, Ben Diggin, Dj Analog
17, 4:00pm-7:00pm - Sunset Ecléctico and General Consulate of Guatemala in Los Angeles Present - Guateama Ft. Ishto Jueves, El Gordo and more
22, 7:00pm-10:00pm - Lethal Amounts Presents - Lethal Amounts Summer Showcase
23, 7:00pm-10:00pm - La Junta L.A. Presents - Grupo Soñador, Los Malditos, La Junta Dj's
24, 4:00pm-7:00pm - Bangladesh Unity Federation of Los Angeles Presents - Bangladeshi Night Ft. Mohammed Zaman, Upama Saha, Rehana Mollick, Asif Islam, Shahnag Bulbul, Ronny Chowdhury, Shahid Mithu, Roshny Alam, Uttoron Cultural Organization, Nisha
29, 7:00pm-10:00pm - The Latin Alternative 88.5fm HD3 Presents - Dante
Elephante, Yungatita, Byron Gonzalez
30, 11:00am-12:00pm - 123 Con Andres and at 6:00pm-10:00pm - Red Bull Batalla Regiónal Los Angeles
31, 4:00pm-10:00pm - Footlong Development and Keistar Productions Present - Wonder-Full In The Park: A Tribute To The Music
Of Stevie Wonder
Ft. Dj's Spinna, Monalisa, Cognito
AUGUST:
12, 7:00pm-10:00pm - Goethe-Institut Los Angeles and Subsuelo Present - Meridian Brothers, Tropa Magica, Subsuelo Dj's
13, 7:00pm-10:00pm - The Puppet Master 213 Presents - Thee Sacred Souls, Los Yesterdays, The Puppet Master, El Triste
14, 4:00pm-7:00pm - Mundo Maya Foundation Present - 5th Annual Mundo Maya Day Ft. Marimba Tropical, Jorge
Gamboa & Trio Lazaro Milagros, Juan Mendoza
"El Tariacuri", La Flor De Yucatan, Jose Armando Ruiz, Jorge
Gamboa & Trio Lazaro Milagros, California Ajupeme Mesoamerican Ball Game, Kalpulli Teotlalli Tepeyollotl, Hermano José Ajpu Muñoz, Tata Guillermo Hernández, Abuela Sara Z Mijares
19, 7:00pm-10:00pm - Late Night Laggers Presents - Ms Nina, Andrekza, Late Night Laggers Dj's
20, 7:00pm-10:00pm - AAX Media Presents - AAX Fest Day 1
21, 4:00pm-7:00pm - AAX Media Presents - AAX Fest Day 2
26, 7:00pm-10:00pm - Evoekore Media Presents - Evoekore Media Night Ft. La Resistencia
27, 7:00pm-10:00pm - Levitt National
Tour Presents - The New Respects
28, 4:00pm-7:00pm - Miriam Estrada Productions Presents - Fiesta Pinolera Ft. Armando Vásquez Orquestra Guatao, Juan Solórzano, Rommel Ocampo
SEPTEMBER:
2, 7:00pm-10:00pm - United American Indian Involvement Inc., Presents - Digging Roots, Tia Wood
3, 4:00pm-10:00pm - FilAm Arts Presents - Festival of Philippine Arts And Culture Ft. Ruby Ibarra, Jayr, Kiana V, Mica Javier, Filosophy, Pakaraguian Kulintang Ensemble, Rondalla Club Of Los Angeles, Kayamanan Ng Lahi, Malaya Dance Company, Dj Joel Quizon, Dj Les
4, 6:00pm-9:00pm - Councilmember Gil Cedillo Presents - La Sonora Dinamita
Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles
MacArthur Park
2230 W. 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90057
(213) 201-6111 • levittlosangeles.org
Concerts begin at 7:00 pm on Fridays & Saturdays
and at 4:00 pm on Sundays. Times may vary. Please see calendar for exact schedule.
Concerts will be live streamed on Levitt LA's YouTube Channel.
All programs are Free:
RSVP recommended for event updates: https://levittlosangeles.org
Parking:
Athena
Parking - 611 Carondelet St
Or take the Metro: Red Line (Wilshire/Alvarado-MacArthur Park stop), bus lines 18, 20, 51, 351, 603, 720
Audience members are welcome to bring their own picnics, blankets and lawn chairs. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available from local vendors. Please note no outside alcoholic beverages are permitted.
About Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles
Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at the Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!
About the National
Levitt Network
The Levitt Pavilion in Los Angeles is part of a national network of outdoor Levitt music venues and Levitt AMP concert sites dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of communities in America
through free, live music in public spaces. Presenting high-caliber talent and a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues are welcoming, inclusive destinations where families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds come together. Learn more at Levitt Foundation: www.levitt.org
Social Media Channels:
FB/IG: @Levitt.LA
TW: @Levitt_LA
www.levittlosangeles.org