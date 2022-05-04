Harry Styles Announces Special One Night Only Show In London





Today, global popstar Harry Styles announced his special ONE NIGHT ONLY coming to London's O2 Academy Brixton on May 24th. The special show is in support of his highly anticipated new album Harry's House available May 20th.PRESALE: American Express Card Members will have presale access before the general public to purchase tickets to Styles' London performance presale on Thursday, May 5 from 9:00am - 11:00am BST. Styles has been a longtime partner of American Express, having teamed up to introduce the "American Express X Harry Styles Love Bus" - the Fine Line-inspired, 70's-style decked out bus that was unveiled in 2019. The Love Bus quickly became a fan favorite and made its final appearance at Style's 'Love On Tour' finale concert last year. From early ticket access and exclusive artist merchandise, to innovations like wearable payment technology at music festivals, Card Members experience music better #withAmex.TICKETS: General on sale for tickets starts Wednesday, May 11th at 10am local time BELOWThis exclusive one off show comes in the wake of his global hit single 'As It Was' that has topped the charts in 13 countries around the world. 'As It Was' has also been No.1 in the UK for four straight weeks. The single is taken from his new album Harry's House out on May 20th. The announcement also comes on the back of his first ever headline performance at Coachella festival last week where he played to an estimated 100,000 people. Harry is also about to embark upon his biggest UK tour to date which will include two Wembley Stadium shows. Harry Styles has established himself as one of the biggest and most influential artists in music. His self-titled debut solo album became one of the world's top-ten best selling albums of the year and had the biggest first week of sales by a male artist in history. His second album, Fine Line, topped the Billboard 200 when it was released, making it Harry's second US Number One album and made chart history providing the biggest sales week for a solo UK male artist since Nielsen Music began electronically trading sales data in 1991. Since launching his solo career, he has gained prestigious accolades including, two BRIT awards, a Grammy award, an Ivor Novello Award an American Music Award and many others across the world, in addition to being the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue Magazine.Harry is equally renowned as an incredible live performer. His Love On Tour shows were postponed due to the pandemic and finally started in September 2021 in Las Vegas. Harry performed over 40 shows throughout the US at the end of last year winning praise from fans and critics alike. His shows are packed with his global hit singles including Sign of the Times, Lights Up, Adore You, Watermelon Sugar and Kiwi.Harry Styles' sophomore solo effort Fine Line continues his utterly unique first decade in music. At just 27, Harry's sophisticated romantic rock record earned critical acclaim and huge commercial success. Fine Line, released in December 2019 on Columbia Records, achieved an array of history-making records and topped the charts at #1 in over 20 countries, amassing a total of 5 Billion streams worldwide to date. The 2x Platinum album debuted at #1 in the U.S. on the Billboard 200 with over 478,000 equivalent album units sold, making history as the biggest sales week for a solo U.K. male artist's album since Nielsen Music began electronically tracking sales data in 1991, and was recently named one of the top 500 albums of all time by Rolling Stone. Fine Line has produced 2 multi-platinum #1 singles with "Watermelon Sugar," which won the Grammy Award® for Best Pop Solo Performance and the 2021 BRIT Award for Best British Single, and "Adore You," which also received a Grammy nomination for Best Music Video. Styles and Fine Line were also nominated for Best Male and MasterCard Album of the Year at the 2020 BRIT AWARDS. He became an overnight sensation with the band One Direction which conquered the world, touring and scoring hits at a frantic pace, while he began to evolve as a songwriter and performer. Styles went his own way in spring 2017 when he dropped his first solo single: the double-platinum piano epic "Sign of the Times," which Rolling Stone named the Song of the Year. His self-titled debut album released in May 2017, entered the Billboard 200 at #1 and topped charts at #1 in over 55 countries. The timeless 10-track album confirmed Styles as an artist schooled in the classics, while still breaking new ground. He toured the album in 2017 and 2018 with 90 sold-out shows in over 20 countries. He made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's Oscar-nominated film "Dunkirk" in July 2017, becoming the first British artist with a #1 debut single, album and film in the same year. Up next, he will kick off his world tour Love on Tour in 2021 in support of Fine Line.




